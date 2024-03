Guatemala y Estados Unidos se enfocarán en cinco pilares para mejorar la economía

🇺🇸🤝🇬🇹Honored to be in Guatemala City for the first U.S.-Guatemala High Level Economic Dialogue. This #HLED has brought together several U.S. agencies with the @BArevalodeLeon administration to promote economic growth and create job opportunities for all Guatemalans. https://t.co/ep0z1KfMp4 pic.twitter.com/C8dI74m9HO