Fiscal especial Hurr declarará ante comité de la Cámara por caso de documentos de Biden

Fiscal Robert Hur FILE - Principal Associate Deputy Attorney General Robert Hur speaks during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, July 27, 2017. The special counsel who impugned the president's age and competence in his report on how Joe Biden handled classified documents will himself be up for questioning this week. Hur, now the U.S. attorney appointed by Donald Trump, is scheduled to testify before a congressional committee on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, as House Republicans try to keep the spotlight on unflattering assessments of Biden. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File) (Alex Brandon/AP)