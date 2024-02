Artistas de personajes en Disneyland buscan sindicalizarse

Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and Pals Debut New Platinum Looks in Celebration of The Walt Disney Company’s 100th Anniversary Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and their pals pose in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle in their shimmering new looks at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim Calif, that begins commemorating The Walt Disney Company's 100th anniversary on Jan. 27, 2023, with special, limited-time celebrations taking place throughout the resort all year long. The resort will feature new platinum-infused décor, two new nighttime spectaculars, special food and beverage, merchandise offerings and more. (Christian Thompson/Disneyland Resort) (Disneyland Resort/Christian Thompson)