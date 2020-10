View this post on Instagram

(Don’t be dumb, GET TESTED if you insist on traveling) Last month we girl’s tripped to napa for @singlethreadfarms to experience their seamless COVID-safe transition to al fresco dining at @kistlervineyards 🌾🌷 thank you so much @kyleconnaughton and team! So sad we missed you though, @lumberjackieo 💕 @teethbracelet @bigbossboze