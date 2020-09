Zendaya impacta con su arriesgado escote en los Emmys 2020

View this post on Instagram

I'm having a lazy TV-watching Sunday. Bad news can wait until Monday. Anyone else watching the #emmys #virtualredcarpet on E!…? This is the lovely #shirahaas who gave such an amazing performance in #unorthodox on #netflix. They just read a statement from Viveca A. Fox who was supposed to be one of the cohosts for #livefromtheredcarpet but tested positive for coronavirus. #redcarpet