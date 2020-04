House Coaching: Reformar el hogar para sentirse mejor dentro de casa

View this post on Instagram

Enjoying a gorgeous lunch together with one of my dear friends who I helped to become a butterfly after 4 years being a caterpillar. 🦋 Her story will be part of the new book – you're going to love it 😍 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #housecoaching #caterpillartobutterfly #whendreamscometrue