Guatemalteca “inspiradora e influyente” figura en la lista de las 100 Mujeres del año de la BBC

Abisoye Ajayi-Akinfolarin is a Microsoft Certified Solutions Developer (MCSD), and Oracle Database Administrator (OCDBA), who got her I.T Audit training experience from EDP Audit and Security Associates Nigeria. She is a social impact entrepreneur. She is founder of Pearls Africa Foundation, which facilitates opportunities for vulnerable young girls in Nigeria to learn an economically viable skill that will make them less financially vulnerable. In 2015, she launched GirlsCoding Nigeria, an initiative that equips, mentors and trains girls from underserved communities in functional I.T skills for the purpose of economic independence. She and three of her friends who volunteered to be instructors coach girls from slums, correctional centers, transit homes and IDP camps. GirlsCoding Nigeria has gotten over 100 girls (aged 10 -17) to sign up to learn skills such as programming, user interface design and animation. The girls learn the very basics to knowledge of computer programming concepts to ensure that they can build their own basic websites, apps, thereby bringing about critical thinking skills. After the training, they are merged with leading technology startups and other organisations for internship. In July 2017, she launched Lady labs Innovation Hub, which caters specifically to the tech needs of girls from underserved communities, centre for girls, a safe space, an avenue where these girls can meet their mentors and be mentored by professional ladies in the field of technology, business, health and hygiene. She is an alumnus of the US Government’s International Visitor Leadership Program (IVLP) – Education and Activism for Young Women, a member of the United Nations Interagency Network on Youth Development (Youth4GenderEquality), YALI Network, Washington DC and Nigeria Economic Summit Group (NESG), Science and Technology Policy commission. She has been recognized by Y! Naija in YTech100 and YNaijaPowerList2017. She is also an Ashoka Youth Champion.

