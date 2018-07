Entérate cómo Kate Middleton logra mantener un peinado intacto

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have released four official photographs to mark the christening of Prince Louis on Monday 9th July. The photographs were taken by Matt Holyoak at Clarence House, following Prince Louis's christening. Seated (left to right): Prince George, The Duke of Cambridge, Prince Louis, The Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte. Standing (left to right): The Duke of Sussex, The Duchess of Sussex, The Duchess of Cornwall, The Prince of Wales, Mrs. Carole Middleton, Mr. Michael Middleton, Mrs. Pippa Matthews, Mr. James Matthews, Mr. James Middleton.

