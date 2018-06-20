VIDEO. Instagram anuncia que superó los 1.000 millones de usuarios y nuevas funciones
El anuncio se produjo en un evento organizado por el cofundador y director ejecutivo de Instagram Kevin Systrom, en el que destacó una nueva función que permite a los usuarios compartir videos de hasta una hora de duración.
Instagram informó este miércoles que cuenta con más de 1.000 millones de usuarios activos, destacando el fuerte crecimiento de la red social propiedad de Facebook, enfocada en compartir fotos y videos.
"Ahora tenemos 1.000 millones de usuarios", dijo Systrom en este evento realizado en San Francisco.
Instagram se convierte así en la cuarta plataforma de Facebook en superar la marca de los mil millones, incluyendo a la propia Facebook, con 2.000 millones, y los servicios WhatsApp y Messenger.
"Desde su lanzamiento en 2010, hemos visto con asombro cómo ha crecido esta comunidad", dijo Systrom. "Es un gran logro".
Instagram ha ido superando a redes sociales rivales como Twitter y Snapchat, y ha ganado nuevos usuarios jóvenes en un momento en que hasta Facebook ha sufrido retrocesos en este segmento de la población.
Systrom anunció el lanzamiento de la plataforma IGTV, que tendrá una aplicación separada para teléfonos inteligentes.
From our CEO @kevin: “Today, we have two big announcements to share. First, Instagram is now a global community of one billion! Since our launch in 2010, we’ve watched with amazement as the community has flourished and grown. This is a major accomplishment — so from all of us at Instagram, thank you! Second, we’re announcing our most exciting feature to date: IGTV, a new app for watching long-form, vertical video from your favorite Instagram creators, like LaurDIY (@laurdiy) posting her newest project or King Bach (@kingbach) sharing his latest comedy skit. While there’s a stand-alone IGTV app, you’ll also be able to watch from within the Instagram app so the entire community of one billion can use it from the very start. IGTV is different in a few ways. First, it’s built for how you actually use your phone, so videos are full screen and vertical. Also, unlike on Instagram, videos aren’t limited to one minute. Instead, each video can be up to an hour long. We made it simple, too. Just like turning on the TV, IGTV starts playing as soon as you open the app. You don’t have to search to start watching content from people you already follow on Instagram and others you might like based on your interests. You can swipe up to discover more — switch between “For You,” “Following,” “Popular” and “Continue Watching.” You can also like, comment and send videos to friends in Direct. Also like TV, IGTV has channels. But, in IGTV, the creators are the channels. When you follow a creator on Instagram, their IGTV channel will show up for you to watch. Anyone can be a creator — you can upload your own IGTV videos in the app or on the web to start your own channel. Instagram has always been a place to connect with the people who inspire, educate and entertain you every day. With your help, IGTV begins a new chapter of video on Instagram. We hope it brings you closer to the people and things you love. IGTV will be rolling out globally over the next few weeks on iOS and Android.
IGTV permitirá a cualquier usuario de Instagram descargar videos de larga duración y también incluirá "canales" de quienes crearon estos videos, similar al que emplea YouTube, de Google.
Video by @sugar_boogerz “I love when my grocery basket is full of crayons, glitter and Play-Doh,” says Laurel Driskill (@sugar_boogerz), a 24-year-old art student in Massachusetts. At home, Laurel creates her #ASMR videos — that’s autonomous sensory meridian response, when certain sounds and visuals cause relaxing tingling on the head and neck — using a searing-hot knife to melt through colorful objects like lipsticks and marshmallows. IGTV is a new app and a new space within Instagram for watching long-form, vertical video from your favorite Instagram creators. To watch IGTV, update your app now, then look for the new icon in the top right corner of feed. Check out our channel for a quick brain massage, courtesy of Laurel.
"Cualquiera puede ser el creador, tú puedes descargar tus propios videos IGTV en la aplicación o en la web para inaugurar tu propio canal", dijo Systrom.
Systrom informó que IGTV fue pensada para usarse en teléfonos inteligentes, y amplía muchísimo el límite anterior de duración de los videos, que era de un minuto.
Facebook adquirió Instagram en abril de 2012 por alrededor de mil millones de dólares.
La firma eMarketer estima que Instagram generará ganancias de 5.480 millones de dólares en ingresos netos por avisos este año, 70,4% más que el año pasado.