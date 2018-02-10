Estas impactantes fotografías de boda fueron las mejores del 2017

El sitio web de fotógrafos MyWed realiza un concurso anual para premiar a las mejores, divertidas y únicas imágenes de boda con el “MyWed Award”.
Este certamen cuenta con 21 categorías como “Compromiso”, “Los preparativos”, “Los invitados de boda”, “Ceremonia”, “Retrato de Familia”, “Fiesta Nupcial”, “Lanzamiento del Ramo”, “Primer Baile” y hasta “Corte de tarta”.
También se incluyen categorías a “Dispositivos tecnológicos”, “El momento preciso”, “Ángulo de cámara” y “Lugares de interés”, entre otros.
Winners of the MyWed Award 2017 in single shot nominations . MOMENT . The first place goes to Arjan Van Der Plaat. And here are top 10 photographers in the nomination: Arjan Van Der Plaat; Alberto Sagrado; William Lambelet; Leonard Walpot; Tudor Bolnavu; Giuseppe Maria Gargano; Joseph Radhik; Giuseppe Genovese; Chomi Delgado; Pablo Macaro
En el 2017 algunos de los ganadores de todo el mundo fueron los fotógrafos Jorge Romero, Gustavo Liceaga, Alejandro Gutiérrez, Agustín Regidor, Alberto Sagrado, Johnny García, Ernst Prieto, Miguel Bolaños, Rafael Ramajo Simón, Enrique Gil Arteextremeño, Albert Pamies, Antonio Trigo Viedma, Barbara Torres, Kepa Fuente, Chomi Delgado, Mile Vidic Gutiérrez, Alejandro Rivera, Sergio Cueto, Ramón Tello, Andrea Gaspar Fuentes, Paco Torres.
El panel de jurados del último año incluyeron expertos famosos en fotografía de boda como Pete Farrell (Inglaterra), Massimiliano Magliacca (Italia), Brian y Allison Callaway (Estados Unidos), Damiano Salvadori y Donatella Barbera (Italia), Ross Harvey (Inglaterra),
Winners of the MyWed Award 2017 in single shot nominations . FIRST DANCE . The first place goes to Alejandro Gutierrez. And here are top 10 photographers in the nomination: Alejandro Gutierrez; Miguel Bolaños; Jorge Romero; Steven Rooney; Johnny García; Jos Woodsmith; Renata Xavier; Isabelle Hattink; Nei Bernardes; Miguel Villasmil
Artem Vindrievsky (Rusia), Jorge Mercado (México), Victor Martí (España) y Mauricio Arias (Estados Unidos).
Los fotógrafos nominados recibieron premios valorados en un total de $ 6000. El ganador de la nominación de "Fotógrafo del año" (la mejor serie) fue Ken Pak, quien recibió como premio una cámara Nikon D5.
Winner of the MyWed Award 2017 in Photographer of the year nomination. Ken Pak