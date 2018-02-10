Estas impactantes fotografías de boda fueron las mejores del 2017

Winners of the MyWed Award 2017 in single shot nominations . MOMENT . The first place goes to Arjan Van Der Plaat. Wooohoooo! Congratulations, Arjan! . And here are top 10 photographers in the nomination: . Arjan Van Der Plaat; Alberto Sagrado; William Lambelet; Leonard Walpot; Tudor Bolnavu; Giuseppe Maria Gargano; Joseph Radhik; Giuseppe Genovese; Chomi Delgado; Pablo Macaro . You are awesome! . You can find the results of the competition on the MyWed Award contest page: www.mywed.com/award . #MyWed #MyWedAward #MyWedAward2017 #editorschoicemywed #weddingphotography #weddingday #wedding #weddingreportage #bestoftheday #weddinginspiration #weddingideas #weddingmoment #bride #groom #love #photooftheday #justmarried #weddingphoto #amazingwedding #engaged #destinationweddingphotographer

