Documenta su vida tras sufrir anorexia para ayudar a otros "a dejar la oscuridad"

Im finally seeing the light!!!! TW eating disorders 💙 💙 Firstly I want to say this is not a look how skinny I was or look how well I've done post. This is to hopefully show you that no matter how lost you are in your own head, it is possible to escape! It is possible to find happiness again!!! 💙 💙 Secondly you do not have to be this shape, size colour or gender for your struggles to matter! You are always deserving of help if you are struggling!!! 💙 💙 Last year I was sectioned under the mental health act. I was so ill I was doing everything I could think of to not take in ANYTHING. I had given up. My eating disorder had taken over and I wanted to die. So I was sectioned and forced to get better. I was put on an ng tube. I was forced to watch as the scale went up every week and I could do nothing about it. (Not that I didn't try) Last year I was a mess. 💙 💙 But the people I loved stayed by me. My best friends and my boyfriend came to see me all the time and my parents where there every day. They where there to remind me to try. So I did. For the first time in my life I realised that I loved these people more than my ed. so I fought, I fought like hell!!! 💙 💙 I'm not telling you this for sympathy or to diminish anyone's struggles, (everyone's struggle is valid!!! No matter how long it takes!!) I’ve been in this for 10 years now and I still struggle but I can see the light now. I know that the fight is worth it. I know that the scales don’t mean a thing. And I want you to know that it is possible!!!!! It is possible to get out of the darkness! No not all my problems have gone away. Yes I still have the thoughts. But I am strong enough now to resist! Keep going! You can get through this hell and I will be with you every step of the way!!! We can do this together!!!! 💙💛💜 (No questions about weight please!!) #positivebeatsperfect

A post shared by Connie💜🦄Positive.beats.perfect (@my_life_without_ana) on Oct 12, 2017 at 10:49am PDT