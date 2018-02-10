Documenta su vida tras sufrir anorexia para ayudar a otros "a dejar la oscuridad"
“Me obligaron a mejorar. Tuve que ver cómo subía la báscula cada semana”, explica la joven que tras 10 años de sufrir por bajar de peso, inició su recuperación y asegura que ahora es lo suficientemente fuerte para "resistir".
Connie Inglis de 23 años quiere ayudar a quienes luchan contra la anorexia contando su propia experiencia a través de sus redes sociales. Desde hace diez años comenzó a tener problemas con su peso por recibir comentarios negativos sobre su apariencia.
Su caso la llevó a ser internada en un hospital en tres ocasiones en un periodo de nueve años; sin embargo, a ella no le importaba poner en riesgo su salud con tal de no subir de peso.
“No me importaba vivir o morir… solo quería bajar de peso”, ha narrado la joven.
Im finally seeing the light!!!! TW eating disorders 💙 💙 Firstly I want to say this is not a look how skinny I was or look how well I've done post. This is to hopefully show you that no matter how lost you are in your own head, it is possible to escape! It is possible to find happiness again!!! 💙 💙 Secondly you do not have to be this shape, size colour or gender for your struggles to matter! You are always deserving of help if you are struggling!!! 💙 💙 Last year I was sectioned under the mental health act. I was so ill I was doing everything I could think of to not take in ANYTHING. I had given up. My eating disorder had taken over and I wanted to die. So I was sectioned and forced to get better. I was put on an ng tube. I was forced to watch as the scale went up every week and I could do nothing about it. (Not that I didn't try) Last year I was a mess. 💙 💙 But the people I loved stayed by me. My best friends and my boyfriend came to see me all the time and my parents where there every day. They where there to remind me to try. So I did. For the first time in my life I realised that I loved these people more than my ed. so I fought, I fought like hell!!! 💙 💙 I'm not telling you this for sympathy or to diminish anyone's struggles, (everyone's struggle is valid!!! No matter how long it takes!!) I’ve been in this for 10 years now and I still struggle but I can see the light now. I know that the fight is worth it. I know that the scales don’t mean a thing. And I want you to know that it is possible!!!!! It is possible to get out of the darkness! No not all my problems have gone away. Yes I still have the thoughts. But I am strong enough now to resist! Keep going! You can get through this hell and I will be with you every step of the way!!! We can do this together!!!! 💙💛💜 (No questions about weight please!!) #positivebeatsperfect
A pesar de sufrir un desorden tan severo, Inglis logró rehabilitarse con ayuda de su familia y amigos.
“Mis mejores amigos y mi novio vinieron a verme todo el tiempo y mis papás estaban conmigo todos los días… por primera vez en mi vida me di cuenta que amaba a esas personas, así que luché.”
El año pasado Connie estuvo internada en un hospital de salud mental para subir de peso
“Me obligaron a mejorar. Me pusieron un tubo nasogástrico. Tuve que ver cómo subía la báscula cada semana”.
Respecto a su decisión por compartir si historia, Connie comentó:
“Quiero que sepan que es posible salir de la oscuridad… no todos mis problemas se han ido, todavía tengo los pensamientos pero ahora soy lo suficientemente fuerte como para resistir”.
I've been scared to post this all day! I'm having really bad body image so I'm facing it head on! And I want you all to see that I am not perfect! This is me and this is my belly! I'm in recovery, nearly weight restored but not all the way to healthy just yet! Still got some more of me to come! This belly has been through hell and back… Again and again. It has been starved and empty and fed and bloated. I have stretch marks and loose skin from weight fluctuations. I have permanent lines where my stomach folds when I move. I have scars from the times I was at my lowest and tried to cut my tummy away. But this is me and this is the tummy I've got after a life time of self hatred and self abuse so I need to learn that this is my tummy and it's ok! It's ok to have scars and stretch marks! It's ok to have rolls in your tummy! And it's OK TO TAKE CARE OF YOURSELF! You don't have to punish yourself forever for something you can't change! The body your in is yours and the flaws that it has are yours! BE PROUD OF THEM! Be happy that your still here! Be grateful that after everything you have but your body through, it's still looking out for you! LOVE YOURSELF💕 #edcommunity#eatingdisorder#anawho#fuckana#prorecovery#depressed#anxiety#bulimarecovery#edworrior#edarmy#edfamiliy#realrecovery#mentalillness#edfam#recoveryispossible#anorexianervosa#fuckanorexia#nourishtoflorish#nourishnotpunish#nourishyourbody#fighting#strongnotskinny#thisorhospital#foodblogger#2fab4ana#bodypositive#loveyourself#tummy#embraceyourflaws#imperfectionsandall
Por Nueva Mujer