¿Te gusta viajar sola? Estos tips te ayudarán

Happy New Year’s Eve, friends! 🎉🎉 This annual collection of your favorite images is always exciting to see, but I think this #2017bestnine just might be my most favorite yet. Not only did this year mark the beginning of our Moment Sketchers community, but on a personal level, I’m also grateful I was able to get my sketchbook out much more often than I did last year — especially to capture scenes from my new home in Uruguay 🇺🇾🎨💙 • What I love most about this year’s roundup, though, is that a photo of José and me somehow ended up in the center. For me, it’s symbolic of how more and more, I’ve been learning that it’s the people in our lives who ultimately bring us lasting joy, fulfillment, and a sense of home — so it’s pretty fun to even see that reflected in something as seemingly simple as a “Best Nine” roundup 😊 • I’ve loved seeing your own roundups from this year, and I can’t wait to follow along the new adventures and creations that 2018 holds for us all! ✨✨

A post shared by Candace Rose Rardon (@candacerardon) on Dec 31, 2017 at 11:50am PST