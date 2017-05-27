¿Qué se va de Netflix en junio?
Lo que se va en junio de la plataforma de videos en línea, Netflix.
Así como cada mes llegan nuevos episodios, películas y documentales a la plataforma de video en línea, hay títulos que se despiden.
¿Te recomendaron alguna serie que no has empezado a ver? “Mañana lo veo” es una opción no tendrán algunas series como CSI: NY.
Estas obras se van del catálogo de Netflix durante junio:
JUNIO 1
- D2: The Mighty Ducks
- Honey, I Shrunk the Kids
- Heterosexual Jill
- House of Wax
- Kidnapped
- Knuckleball!
- Las mágicas historias de Plim Plim: Temporad 1
- L’Auberge Espagnole
- Serendipity
- The Black Power Mixtape 1967-1975
- The Blair Witch Project
- The Good Guys: Temporada 1
- The Hustler
- The Little Rascals
- The Prince & Me
- The Teacher Who Defied Hitler
- The Three Musketeers
- The Way of the Dragon
- This Is Spinal Tap
- Two Step
- We Are the Giant
JUNIO 6
- Private Practice: Temporadas 1 – 6
JUNIO 8
- Xenia
JUNIO 9
- 4:44: Last Day on Earth
- Farewell Herr Schwarz
- Free the Nipple
- Remote Area Medical
- Secrets: The Sphinx
- Tough Being Loved by Jerks
JUNIO 14
- Bob the Builder: Temporada 1
Boys Of Abu Ghraib
JUNIO 15
- The Lazarus Project
JUNIO 16
- Jane Eyre
JUNIO 19
- Daddy’s Home
- Grand Piano
- The Right Kind of Wrong
JUNIO 23
- Jimmy Goes to Nollywood
JUNIO 24
- Agent F.O.X.
- Breath of the Gods
- Dragon Guardians
JUNIO 29
- CSI: NY: Temporadas 1 – 8
JUNIO 30
- Killer Couples: Temporada 1
- Killer in the Family: Temporada 1
- Murder Files: Temporada 1
- Murder on the Social Network
- My Online Bride