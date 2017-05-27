¿Qué se va de Netflix en junio?

Lo que se va en junio de la plataforma de videos en línea, Netflix.

Por: Ivonne Gordillo

Así como cada mes llegan nuevos episodios, películas y documentales a la plataforma de video en línea, hay títulos que se despiden.

¿Te recomendaron alguna serie que no has empezado a ver? “Mañana lo veo” es una opción no tendrán algunas series como CSI: NY.

Lee también: Lo que viene en Junio en Netflix

Estas obras se van del catálogo de Netflix durante junio:

JUNIO 1

  • D2: The Mighty Ducks
  • Honey, I Shrunk the Kids
  • Heterosexual Jill
  • House of Wax
  • Kidnapped
  • Knuckleball!
  • Las mágicas historias de Plim Plim: Temporad 1
  • L’Auberge Espagnole
  • Serendipity
  • The Black Power Mixtape 1967-1975
  • The Blair Witch Project
  • The Good Guys: Temporada 1
  • The Hustler
  • The Little Rascals
  • The Prince & Me
  • The Teacher Who Defied Hitler
  • The Three Musketeers
  • The Way of the Dragon
  • This Is Spinal Tap
  • Two Step
  • We Are the Giant

JUNIO 6

  • Private Practice: Temporadas 1 – 6

JUNIO 8

  • Xenia

JUNIO 9

  • 4:44: Last Day on Earth
  • Farewell Herr Schwarz
  • Free the Nipple
  • Remote Area Medical
  • Secrets: The Sphinx
  • Tough Being Loved by Jerks

JUNIO 14

  • Bob the Builder: Temporada 1
    Boys Of Abu Ghraib

JUNIO 15

  • The Lazarus Project

JUNIO 16

  • Jane Eyre

JUNIO 19

  • Daddy’s Home
  • Grand Piano
  • The Right Kind of Wrong

JUNIO 23

  • Jimmy Goes to Nollywood

JUNIO 24

  • Agent F.O.X.
  • Breath of the Gods
  • Dragon Guardians

JUNIO 29

  • CSI: NY: Temporadas 1 – 8

JUNIO 30

  • Killer Couples: Temporada 1
  • Killer in the Family: Temporada 1
  • Murder Files: Temporada 1
  • Murder on the Social Network
  • My Online Bride
