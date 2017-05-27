¿Qué se va de Netflix en junio?

Así como cada mes llegan nuevos episodios, películas y documentales a la plataforma de video en línea, hay títulos que se despiden.

¿Te recomendaron alguna serie que no has empezado a ver? “Mañana lo veo” es una opción no tendrán algunas series como CSI: NY.

Estas obras se van del catálogo de Netflix durante junio:

JUNIO 1

D2: The Mighty Ducks

Honey, I Shrunk the Kids

Heterosexual Jill

House of Wax

Kidnapped

Knuckleball!

Las mágicas historias de Plim Plim: Temporad 1

L’Auberge Espagnole

Serendipity

The Black Power Mixtape 1967-1975

The Blair Witch Project

The Good Guys: Temporada 1

The Hustler

The Little Rascals

The Prince & Me

The Teacher Who Defied Hitler

The Three Musketeers

The Way of the Dragon

This Is Spinal Tap

Two Step

We Are the Giant

JUNIO 6

Private Practice: Temporadas 1 – 6

JUNIO 8

Xenia

JUNIO 9

4:44: Last Day on Earth

Farewell Herr Schwarz

Free the Nipple

Remote Area Medical

Secrets: The Sphinx

Tough Being Loved by Jerks

JUNIO 14

Bob the Builder: Temporada 1

Boys Of Abu Ghraib

JUNIO 15

The Lazarus Project

JUNIO 16

Jane Eyre

JUNIO 19

Daddy’s Home

Grand Piano

The Right Kind of Wrong

JUNIO 23

Jimmy Goes to Nollywood

JUNIO 24

Agent F.O.X.

Breath of the Gods

Dragon Guardians

JUNIO 29

CSI: NY: Temporadas 1 – 8

JUNIO 30