"Guatemala is a sobern nation and there is no right of any ambassador to mingle in Guatemalan internal affares."

This video in english is for all the members, all the ambassadors, and all foreign ministers of the irregular group that its trying to destroy Guatemalan rule of law, know as G13.

“Guatemala is a sobern nation and there is no right of any ambassador to mingle in Guatemalan internal affares.”

VIDEO

(Visited 20 times, 20 visits today)