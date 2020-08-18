Letter to members of the US Congress and Administration Regarding important news in Guatemala

The Honorable Mitch McConnell

Senate Majority Leader

US Senate

Washington, DC

The Honorable Kevin McCarthy

House Minority Leader

US House of Representatives

Washington, DC

Dear Leaders McConnell and McCarthy:

We the undersigned are a group of individuals and civic organizations representing more than 1.4 million Guatemalans. We are concerned about a letter circulating in Guatemala from an anti-democratic group (Pelosi group) of our countrymen to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. It urges her to intercede with the State Department to “restore a strong bi-partisan policy toward Guatemala.”

The real intent of the Orwellian letter is to enlist congressional support for policies that will greatly harm the United States and Guatemala.

The “Pelosi group” claims corrupt forces regained control of our high courts after the expulsion of the UN Commission Against Impunity in Guatemala (CICIG). Further, they say the forces exercise control over our congress and “have repeatedly postponed” the appointment of new magistrates to our high courts.

A recent interview details in a purely legal manner the current dispute. A highlight is three Constitutional Court (CC) magistrates sitting in judgement of themselves—an act universally forbidden in the world of law. We invite you to arrange an independent study of the issues in which all parties are able to contribute.

The Wall Street Journal, National Review, and Helsinki Commission in 2018 identified the CICIG as conspiring with Russia against refugees from Vladimir Putin’s persecution. Judicial Watch reported the Colombian CICIG commissioner was aligned with “the FARC, the violent Marxist guerrilla.” The absence of the CICIG impedes the Pelosi group from forcing its preferred magistrates on us.

Former Ambassador Todd Robinson and the CICIG intimidated members of our Congress into appointing his candidate to the CC in 2016. The CC has since issued many illegal rulings, including in the current controversy. They and the US ambassador are responsible for the delay in judicial appointments.

The so-called smear campaigns against “independent judges,” to which the Pelosi group’s letter refers, are constitutionally mandated efforts to apply the law to CC magistrates. The interview linked above explains the public record. We urge you to independently investigate this constitutional crisis.

The Pelosi group falsely portray themselves as trying to correctly apply the law, and they portray their opponents as corrupt. Meanwhile, they leave no space for the rule of law, and their policies keep our borders open for transnational criminals. We ask you to hold hearings to establish the truth about our country during the last 10 years. If you do not, we urge you not to work against our and your interests by supporting the Pelosi group’s corruption.

Respectfully,

Asociación Cívica Liga ProPatria

Asociación de Veteranos Militares de Guatemala (Avemilgua)

Guatemala Inmortal

Asociación ProReforma del Estado

Asociación para la Defensa de la Propiedad Privada (Acdepro)

Guatemala Soberana

Mujeres Conservadoras

Laicos Católicos

Guatemaltecos de Corazón

Iniciativa 5377 Reconciliación Nacional

Asociación de Viudas de Militares por Guatemala (Asovigua)

Asociación de Victimas del Terrorismo (Asovicter)

Dr. Armando De la Torre, former Jesuit priest, prefect of studies at the Latin American Seminary in the Vatican, PhD in philosophy University of Munich, Germany, Dean of Graduate School of Social Sciences at Francisco Marroquin University, Guatemala

Dr. José Luis González, PhD in law specializing in Human Rights and Defense of Constitutional Order, journalist with the National Press Circle, former professor of constitutional law

Marta Altolaguirre, attorney, former president of the Interamerican Commission of Human Rights

Fernando Linares, attorney, former member of Congress and the Constituent Assembly

Fritz Thomas, PhD

Giovanni Fratti, attorney and journalist

Captain Oscar Platero, historian and author

Betty Marroquin, businesswoman, independent political analyst, former conservative VP Candidate

Cristy Lopez Ibañez, columnist

José Urrutia, attorney

Alfred Kaltschmitt, journalist

