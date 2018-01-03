Una joven no se dejó vencer por el cáncer y se casó horas antes de su muerte

La dama dio un ejemplo de lucha, amor y fe y ahora su conmovedora historia le ha dado la vuelta al mundo.

Por Saray Velásquez
Foto:Tomada de Instagram
Se trata de Heather Lindsay, una mujer de 35 años, que fue diagnosticada con cáncer de mama. Ella cumplió el sueño de su vida el pasado 22 de diciembre al casarse con el hombre que amaba David Mosher; sin embargo, el matrimonio no duró mucho ya que Heather murió 18 horas después.

Según familiares y amigos, que compartieron las imágenes de aquel momento de triunfo y amor de la pareja, el noviazgo de ellos duró dos años.

Mosher estaba seguro que Lindsay era la mujer de su vida, así que el pasado 23 de diciembre del 2016 decidió pedirle matrimonio; pero lo que jamás imagino es que unos meses después  Heather fuera diagnosticada de cáncer de mama.

"Ella no sabía qué le iba a proponer esa noche, pero me dije a mí mismo, ella necesita saber que la voy a acompañar en todo momento", expresó Mosher

Lugo del diagnostico, la salud de Lindsay empeoró; sin embargo Heather decidió continuar con su matrimonio.

La boda se celebró en la capilla del hospital Saint Francis en Hartford, Estados Unidos, donde ella estaba hospitalizada y amigos y familiares la acompañaron en el momento tan anhelado de dar el sí.

Lastimosamente la felicidad fue efímera y horas después ella murió en el mismo hospital donde se casó,

“Tuvimos el año más duro de nuestra vida, pero también un gran amor", detalló su marido David Mosher.

Christina Lee , amiga de la novia, escribió junto a una fotografía que publicó en Instagram que "ella estuvo combatiendo un cáncer de nivel 4 que se había extendido por todo su cuerpo, pero estaba decidida a casarse con su alma gemela".

"Tenía muchas ganas de tener una oportunidad de construir una vida con su novia, pero sabía que tenía que despedirse. Él deseaba más que nada quitarle el dolor. Pero sabía que la única forma en que su dolor terminaría, era si su cuerpo finalmente renunciaba a la preciosa vida", dice Lee en una de las publicaciones.

 

Lee compartió varias de las imágenes en las que documentó el romántico momento con el objetivo de que el mundo se enterará del entusiasmo de su amiga, pese a su enfermedad.

"Estoy asombrada de la fuerza que el amor de Dave inspiró en Heather, incluso en sus últimas horas. Ella era su gran amor y él era de ella. Heather, extraño y te amo más de lo que puedo decir. Gracias por compartir el viaje de esta vida conmigo. Menos de 24 horas después su espíritu voló", manifestó Lee.

 

 

