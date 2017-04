Facebook quiere leer (y escribir) tus pensamientos

A few minutes ago at F8, we shared a project we're working on that will one day allow us to choose to share a thought, just like we do with photos and videos.Our brains produce enough data to stream 4 HD movies every second. The problem is that the best way we have to get information out into the world — speech — can only transmit about the same amount of data as a 1980s modem. We're working on a system that will let you type straight from your brain about 5x faster than you can type on your phone today. Eventually, we want to turn it into a wearable technology that can be manufactured at scale. Even a simple yes/no "brain click" would help make things like augmented reality feel much more natural.Technology is going to have to get a lot more advanced before we can share a pure thought or feeling, but this is a first step.

Posted by Mark Zuckerberg on Wednesday, April 19, 2017