Iglesia de Jesucristo de los Santos de los Últimos Días construirá nuevo templo en el país

View this post on Instagram

We have just had a powerful first session of #GeneralConference. During the past few months a global pandemic, raging wildfires, and other natural disasters have turned our world upside down. I grieve with each of you who has lost a loved one during this time. And I pray for all who are currently suffering. Meanwhile, the work of the Lord is steadily moving forward. Amid social distancing, face masks, and Zoom meetings, we have learned to do some things differently and some even more effectively. Unusual times can bring unusual rewards. For example: 1. Although most missionaries have had to find new, creative ways to do their work, many missions have reported doing more teaching than ever. 2. We had to close temples for a time, and some construction projects were briefly delayed, but now they are all moving forward. In the calendar year 2020, we will have broken ground for 20 new temples! 3. Family history work has increased exponentially. 4. Many new wards and stakes have been created. 5. The Church has provided pandemic humanitarian aid for 895 projects in 150 countries. 6. Increased gospel study in many homes is resulting in stronger testimonies and family relationships. I pray that we as a people are using this unique time to grow spiritually. Through it all our Heavenly Father and His Son, Jesus Christ, love us! They care for us! They and Their holy angels are watching over us. I know that is true. I pray that you will choose to lay hold upon the word of God as it is declared during this general conference.