Majestuosa celebración de solsticio de verano en Stonehenge será virtual

Sadly, we can't visit our historic places in person, but we'll do our best to bring you the fascinating stories here on Instagram.⠀ On 26 October 1918, Stonehenge was offered by Cecil and Mary Chubb to Sir Alfred Mond, First Commissioner of Works, as a gift for the nation. Cecil Chubb had bought Stonehenge for £6600 at a local auction just three years previously.⠀ Prior to 1918, the monument was propped up with wooden poles and some of the stones were in danger of collapse. Increasing numbers of visitors through the late 19th century had led to damage, with people regularly chipping the stones for souvenirs and scratching their names on the monument. Although this was largely halted by the introduction of an admission charge and attendant policeman from 1901 onwards, the monument itself was still in a perilous condition.⠀ Thanks to the Chubbs' generosity, Stonehenge was saved. English Heritage's predecessors, The Office of Works, began to care for the monument, restoring many of the fallen stones and undertaking a major survey and programme of excavation. Today, the ancient monument is looked after by English Heritage on behalf of the nation.⠀ Pictured: Stonehenge bathed in light | Cecil Chubb and his wife Mary | Members of staff and their families forming a 100 at the stones in 2018 to mark 100 years of care and conservation of the monument.