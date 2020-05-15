Majestuosa celebración de solsticio de verano en Stonehenge será virtual
El más famoso de los monumentos neolíticos del mundo, ubicados en el Reino Unido, para celebrar el solsticio de verano de este año llegará hasta tu casa.
Numerosas actividades, que cada año reúnen a miles de fanáticos, este año han convocado a una cita virtual ya que por lo menos la mitad de la población mundial se encuentra confinada.
Para el solsticio de verano, que se celebra cada 21 de junio, se reúnen miles de seguidores en Stonehenge, el momento neolítico más famoso del mundo, el cual se ubica en el Reino Unido.
Varios autores destacan que según la creencia griega durante esta antigua celebración se abre la puerta para ir al Olimpo, por lo que se realizaban rituales para rendir homenajes a los dioses.
View this post on Instagram
Sadly, we can’t visit our historic places in person, but we’ll do our best to bring you the fascinating stories here on Instagram.⠀ On 26 October 1918, Stonehenge was offered by Cecil and Mary Chubb to Sir Alfred Mond, First Commissioner of Works, as a gift for the nation. Cecil Chubb had bought Stonehenge for £6600 at a local auction just three years previously.⠀ Prior to 1918, the monument was propped up with wooden poles and some of the stones were in danger of collapse. Increasing numbers of visitors through the late 19th century had led to damage, with people regularly chipping the stones for souvenirs and scratching their names on the monument. Although this was largely halted by the introduction of an admission charge and attendant policeman from 1901 onwards, the monument itself was still in a perilous condition.⠀ Thanks to the Chubbs' generosity, Stonehenge was saved. English Heritage’s predecessors, The Office of Works, began to care for the monument, restoring many of the fallen stones and undertaking a major survey and programme of excavation. Today, the ancient monument is looked after by English Heritage on behalf of the nation.⠀ Pictured: Stonehenge bathed in light | Cecil Chubb and his wife Mary | Members of staff and their families forming a 100 at the stones in 2018 to mark 100 years of care and conservation of the monument.⠀ .⠀ .⠀ .⠀ #englishheritage #stonehenge #historicplaces #historicproperties #neolithic #monument #culture #history #heritage #salisbury #wiltshire #uk #britain #england #englishheritagesites #charity #conservation
Confinamiento
Debido a las restricciones que a nivel mundial los países han implementado para contener la pandemia del Coronavirus, la celebración en Stonehenge fue suspendida.
Sin embargo, los organizadores de English Heritage han confirmado que se realizará la transmisión en vivo de este evento único.
Nichola Tasker, directora de Stonehenge, indicó que espera que con esta transmisión en directo todas las personas del mundo puedan ser parte de esta celebración.
“Esperamos que nuestra transmisión pueda ofrecer una alternativa a las personas para conectarse con ese lugar espiritual en esta etapa del año y los esperamos el próximo año”, destacó Tasker.
View this post on Instagram
This evening we share Stonehenge illuminated in blue light in support of our NHS and carers. 💙 To keep everyone safe we can't travel to light up the stones this evening – but here they were on World Heritage Day in 2018, illuminated by light artist Kari Kola.⠀ .⠀ .⠀ .⠀ #ClapforNHS #ClapforCarers #Stonehenge #EnglishHeritage #Heritage #History