Airbnb ayudará con $250 millones a anfitriones perjudicados por pandemia de Covid-19

Our hosts have been asking how they can help COVID-19 responders. We are partnering with them to help provide free or subsidized housing for 100,000 COVID-19 responders around the world. Hosts can opt in to provide homes that follow safety and cleanliness protocols based on recommendations from government health agencies. This idea started with pilots in Italy and France, and nearly 6,000 hosts have already offered their homes. Thank you to our host community for opening your doors. Tap the link in our bio for more information on how you can get involved.