Nuestros hábitos de saludo podrían cambiar para siempre

La pandemia de coronavirus hace que la gente se ponga creativa a la hora de dar el saludo, siguiendo las recomendaciones de las autoridades sanitarias para evitar los apretones de manos. La gente también se abstiene de besos en la mejilla, abrazos y chocar los cinco.

En su lugar, se popularizan rápidamente nuevas normas de saludo en todo el mundo, como los codazos, el Namasté de la India y los grifos en los pies.

"Normalmente no hay necesidad de tocar a otras personas, y algunas de las alternativas al apretón de manos parecen muy incómodas. Tal vez deberíamos preguntarnos por qué estamos tan desesperados por tocar a otras personas en primer lugar".

– David Whitworth, Licenciado en Bioquímica, en el Instituto de Ciencias Biológicas, Medioambientales y Rurales de la Universidad de Aberystwyth, Reino Unido.

"Durante una pandemia, es probable que nos distanciemos socialmente, por lo que realmente no estarías saludando a muchas personas nuevas. Se trata de medidas temporales", explicó a Metro Dina Borzekowski, profesora de la Escuela de Salud Pública de la Universidad de Maryland (EU). "Durante unos meses, es importante seguir la recomendación de los saludos alternativos. Es probable que volvamos a los besos y apretones de manos, pero que se nos considere anticuados".

Según el experto, los saludos personales que implican contacto humano han sido muy importantes para los humanos, ya que sugieren una conexión íntima.

"Hay un gran significado cuando los líderes se dan la mano o no se la dan", añadió Borzekowski. "Piense en Churchill, Stalin y Truman o Rabin y Arafat. Durante esta pandemia, los protocolos deben cambiar. El simbolismo de los saludos alternativos significa que estos líderes del 2020 están a bordo para reducir la propagación de COVID-19."

Saludar o no saludar

Las recomendaciones de distanciamiento social (distancia mínima de 1 metro entre usted y cualquier persona que tosa o estornude) han sido claras por la Organización Mundial de la Salud.

"Cuando alguien tose o estornuda, se rocían pequeñas gotas de líquido de la nariz o la boca que pueden contener virus. Si se está demasiado cerca, se pueden respirar las gotitas, incluyendo el virus COVID-19 si la persona que tose tiene la enfermedad", dijo la OMS en un comunicado.

¿Pero qué pasa con el saludo en los lugares de trabajo? Aunque la web está llena de guías sobre cómo rechazar educadamente un apretón de manos para evitar el coronavirus, los expertos creen que es hora de ser creativos.

"Piensa en algo divertido y significativo para tu negocio, algo así como un apretón de manos secreto", concluyó Dina Borzekowski.

3 PREGUNTAS CON

David Whitworth,

lector de Bioquímica, en el Instituto de Ciencias Biológicas, Medioambientales y Rurales de la Universidad de Aberystwyth, Reino Unido

COVID-19 está cambiando la cultura del saludo de persona a persona. ¿Quedarán nuevas formas de decir "Hola" después de la pandemia?

– Creo que para cuando esta enfermedad haya seguido su curso, habremos vivido un prolongado período de distanciamiento social. Los saludos que eran hábitos cotidianos están siendo cada vez más reconocidos como rutas de transmisión del coronavirus. Por lo tanto, la gente está reevaluando sus costumbres, y las considera arriesgadas.

Estoy seguro de que esto disminuirá su popularidad durante mucho tiempo después de que la pandemia haya pasado.

P: Hable sobre la eficacia de evitar los apretones de manos.

– Evitar los apretones de manos y otros saludos de contacto es una respuesta cada vez más común a los brotes de enfermedades. La medida fue propuesta originalmente para reducir la propagación de la gripe a través de los centros de salud. Hoy en día, el contacto de persona a persona se minimiza en la atención médica incluso fuera de los períodos de epidemia, y la recomendación de no tener contacto se ha extendido a la comunidad en momentos de mayor riesgo – por ejemplo, durante los brotes de norovirus y la temporada de gripe.





P: ¿Qué importancia tienen para la humanidad los saludos que implican contacto físico?

– Esa es una pregunta que todos debemos hacernos. Los saludos que implican contacto son comunes en las sociedades, pero no son universales. Algunas culturas tienen saludos sin contacto, por ejemplo, sólo una reverencia. Incluso en las culturas que usan saludos de contacto, algunas situaciones pueden "requerir" un apretón de manos, mientras que otras no. Claramente, podemos prescindir de los saludos de contacto si es necesario, pero también somos reacios a renunciar a tradiciones como el apretón de manos.

EN IMÁGENES

4 saludos alternativos

#1 Mano al corazón

#2 Con el antebrazo

#3 Golpe de codo

#4 Con los pies

