Power Mode: La fuerza de la moda en estos convulsos tiempos políticos

Maid of Armor Week: This 2016 Philipp Plein jumpsuit effectively recalls plates of armor, but on closer inspection each geometric panel is delicately constructed from beads, rhinestones, and. The “power” of armor has long fascinated designers as a source of both defensive protection and offensive strength. Yet more futuristic than medieval, this look combines the bionic woman and the white knight. ____________________ On view in #PowerMode #MuseumatFIT Link in bio. #fashionexhibition #armorfashion #PhilippPlein #fashionhistory @philippplein