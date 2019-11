Hombre que perdió sus brazos cuándo cuidaba varios tigres recibe prótesis

View this post on Instagram

Cipriano, 61, lost both his arms in 2017 when he was attacked by 4 tigers that were part of a circus; he was helping feed them. Cipriano was on the verge of death. It was the bars of the cages that prevented the animals from causing more damage; however, both arms were gone. This October, with help from @davidrotterprosthetics and @fillauer we were able to fit him with two functioning arms and get him rehab therapy which has allowed him to become much more independent. “Thanks to Romp who has supported me by creating the prostheses tailored to my body, I feel very happy, since with them I have been advancing little by little to fend for myself, and with the help of the people around me I have could learn to maneuver the prostheses. These little steps full of effort are the ones that will help me get back to work and be independent," said Alvarez. See full article on our Facebook page!!!