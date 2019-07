FOTO. Ashley Tisdale aparece sin nada de maquillaje y luce irreconocible

View this post on Instagram

I don’t even know how to say this. This pain is the worst pain I’ve ever felt. Maui was my soulmate, the connection was unlike any other. She didn’t care who I was and what I did, she just loved me unconditionally. @cmfrench and I knew with Maui she wasn’t just a dog she was something special. She had the purest soul. I know dogs don’t live as long as we do but why not? I wanted more time with her. I wasn’t ready for this and now I’m broken. I will miss you every single day of my life Maui, I will never forget how much joy and love you brought to me and @cmfrench. I can’t stop crying but hopefully in time that will heal but know you are always a part of me and one day we will be together again. My angel. My heart #Maui