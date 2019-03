FOTOS. Critican a hijas de Ryan Gosling porque "no salieron bonitas"

View this post on Instagram

Eva Mendes and her beau, Ryan Gosling, celebrated her birthday, Tuesday, March 5, at the happiest place on earth with their two daughters, Esmeralda Amada, 4, and Amada Lee, 2. The pair are rarely seen out in public together, much less with their little girls, so this was indeed a rare sight. Although it does seem like the family had a wonderful time, and who wouldn't while at Disney? The pair, who have been together since 2011, each hold their youngest daughter's hand while taking a stroll through the iconic amusement park. Both stars went the sunglasses and ball caps route to of course keep a low profile. Just some father/daughter bonding time. It was recently reported that the 38-year-old actor now has a different focus as a father. "His priorities have definitely flipped; family is first now, career second," an insider told Life & Style. They added, "Ryan loves being a dad to his daughters more than anyone knows. He's always been a natural with kids, but his girls Esmeralda and Amada have completely changed his perspective on everything he's done in life." Eva enjoys some time with her oldest daughter. The Hitch star, who is Cuban, is teaching her children to speak Spanish. "Esmeralda mostly speaks Spanglish right now. It's really cute," she told People a bit back. "She's definitely bilingual, and it's really important for us to make sure that she's not only just familiar with the language, but also with the culture." Eva also revealed to the outlet how close her parents are to her girls. "My mom, who lives 15 minutes away, speaks to the girls in Spanish and cooks them Cuban food," she said. "And we're always listening to Cuban music. It really is a big part of our way of life. I wouldn't have it any other way."