La campaña en Brooklyn, NY, que recuerda el caso de Jakelin Caal

View this post on Instagram

Williamsburg bodega South Side Grocery Corp. is currently selling dozens of Coke bottles labeled “Jakelin”, named in memory of 7-year-old Jakelin Caal Maquin from Guatemala. After a 2,000-mile journey to the U.S. southern border, Jakelin and her father crossed into the country illegally via New Mexico as part of a large group in December. Read more about Jakelin and the group of New York 🏙 creatives sharing the heartbreaking story on Adweek.com. (📸 courtesy of Creative collective Conquistadors)