Utqiagvik, la ciudad de Alaska que no volverá a ver el Sol hasta 2019

Celebrating the beginning of Polar Night at 1:44pm (sunset) with good friends, great food, and lots of laughs at a Hollywood film where, on Polar Night, vampires take over our little town. 😬 We haven't seen the sun in 4 days, and another cloudy day today kept us from waving goodbye, but this fun snow mound photo-op proved that it's spirit is still with us! Here's to another dark and wonderful winter at the top 😁