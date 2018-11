Mon Laferte: Claves de un estilo hipnotizante

View this post on Instagram

Congratulations to Meghan Markle on using her considerable influence to send the right messages through her wardrobe choices with such a pioneering socially responsible brand as @OutlandDenim. The Australian brand was founded by @bartle.james on a quest to create sustainable employment in Cambodia for girls rescued from trafficking. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ "A living wage should be standard. But the training and education and support around it, that’s the key in making a powerful business model," he has said. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ He has grown the brand from pedal press sewing machines and hot-coal irons in remote Cambodian villages to a a clean, bright training and production facility in Cambodia which ensures holistic care of their seamstresses through wage, training and personal development initiatives.Here is the team photographed during Fashion Revolution Week 2017. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #IMadeYourClothes #FashionRevolution #WhoMadeMyClothes