Jennifer Garner sufre falla de vestuario y casi enseña partes íntimas en la iglesia
La actriz vivió un bochornoso momento al salir de una iglesia cuando su vestido casi deja al descubierto sus partes íntimas.
Jennifer Garner casi expone sus partes íntimas en el medio de la iglesia, así lo indicó cuando recordó el divertido incidente en una entrevista con la revista People.
"La falda se me metió dentro de la ropa interior", explicó de la bochornosa falla de vestuario que sufrió al salir del baño.
"Casi salgo a la congregación con 'todo' expuesto. Afortunadamente de inmediato sentí una pequeña brisa ", explicó la madre de tiene tres hijos Violet, 12, Seraphina, 9, y Samuel de 6.
La estrella está promoviendo su nueva comedia, Camping, de la cadena HBO.
View this post on Instagram
It isn’t easy to scrub the woods off of these campers, but we gave it our best shot… #CampingHBO . Thank you for your help @hairbyadir @karayoshimotobua @jillandjordan . Looking sharp @juliettelewis @ioneskyelee #duncanjoiner @sullivangrams @brettgelman @arturodelpuerto #davidtennant @jennikonner @bridgeteverett @janicza @itsreallychy
De nuevo al amor
La celebridad finalizó el proceso de divorcio con Ben Affleck hace unas semanas y según fuentes cercanas ella tiene una pareja nueva.
Desde hace seis meses está saliendo con el empresario John Miller, así lo reveló la revista Us Weekly.
Luego de una década de matrimonio, Garner y Ben se separaron en 2015, en abril de 2017 empezó el proceso legal de divorcio.
View this post on Instagram
According to an Us Weekly exclusive, the actress has reportedly been in a secret relationship with CaliGroup CEO John Miller for months. As a source cited by the magazine claimed, "They've been together six months — and it's getting pretty serious." Meanwhile, another insider told the media outlet, "Jen brings out the best in John, and he is the happiest he has probably ever been. It's a loving, healthy relationship." Click the link in bio to find out more! ___________________________________________ #jennifergarner #benaffleck #celebritycouple #celebritycouples #celebnews #celebritynews #celebritygossip #news #gossip #entertainmentnews #hollywoodnews #hotnews #breaking #breakingnews #13goingon30 #scottfoley #lovesimon #hollywood #celebrity #celebrities #et #entertainmenttonight #entertainment #jengarner #garner #celeb #celebs #gossips
Al parecer el nuevo novio de la actriz es seis años menor que ella, es director y CEO de CalGroup. La compañía es dueña de Miso Robotics y CaliBurguer, una cadena que tiene unos 50 restaurantes.
“Jen saca lo mejor de John y él está probablemente más feliz que nunca”, indicó una fuente.