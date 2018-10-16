Filtran fotos íntimas de Bella Thorne con poca ropa tocando a su novia
En las imágenes que se publicaron en el Instagram de Bella Thorne se le ve a la actriz en situaciones comprometedoras y privadas.
¿Hackeo? Los más de 18 millones de seguidores de Bella Thorne en Instagram quedaron confundidos cuando en su cuenta se filtraron fotos íntimas en las aparece en situaciones muy comprometedoras y privadas.
Las fotos estuvieron acompañadas del mensaje "Slay em HACKED" y han alcanzado más de 600 mil me gusta.
En una de las fotografías se le ve acompañada de su novia en traje de baño y sentada sobre ella, en otra Bella toca los senos de su compañera con su lengua.
Además, en las fotos también muestra varias partes de su cuerpo, y zonas privadas.
La ex actriz de Disney Channel es conocida por sus polémicas publicaciones en redes sociales.
Enamorada y feliz
Con el transcurso de los años, Bella dejó la imagen de niña buena para dar paso a una desenfadada mujer que no le teme a los prejuicios de la sociedad.
Se luce sin tapujos, Instagram se ha convertido en su medio favorito de desinhibición.
Después de revelar su bisexualdiad, Bella se ha mostrado muy enamorada de su novia, la cantante Tana Mongeau.
View this post on Instagram
So proud of this bb girl working so hard on her music shout out to @modsun for making a smash w her. Shout out to @dani_thorne and me for making a dope ass label that runs strictly on artist creativity. Shoutout to @jenergizerr for making everything come to life. And shout out to the one the only @irvgotti187 for believing in the filthy fangs gang. @ffrecords #fuckup LINK IN MY BIO WATCH THE VIDEO ^^^^
En las redes sociales ambas se muestran muy cariñosas y declarándose su amor.
Hace poco cumplieron un año de estar saliendo y la sensual rubia no dudo en publicar un romántico mensaje a la actriz.
"Es una locura para mí lo rápido que puede pasar un año cuando estás rodeado de amor que nunca creíste posible. Lo que comenzó con una foto de besos virales se convirtió en el amor de mi vida. He aquí con la chica que me hizo darme cuenta de que para mí, el amor no tiene género ni límites. Te amo, Annabella Avery Thorne, desearía que todas las personas te vieran a través de mis ojos".
View this post on Instagram
a year ago this weekend, i met a girl at a music festival who i had no idea would change my life forever. it's so crazy to me how fast a year can fly by when you're surrounded by love you never thought was possible. what started with a viral kissing pic turned to you being the love of my life.. you swept me up and introduced me to your entire world, you made my wildest dreams happen, you believed in me in every aspect when no one else did, you signed me to your label & brought me on every journey with you, you fought for me with everything in you when you didn't have to. you never gave up on me, you stayed when the going got tough, you encouraged me to be me. you'd wipe the makeup off my face or undo the facetune lmao.. you'd make me put on silly costumes and wild makeup and not care what anyone had to say. you got a matching tattoo of something i said to you without hesitation… you'd hold me when i cry…. you are the most perfect, incredible, talented, confident, resilient, STRONG, SELFLESS individual i've ever met & every second i spend with you i'm inspired & grateful. here's to a year with the girl that made me realize that for me, love has no gender or boundaries. it's just love. it feels like just yesterday i was drunkenly bothering you at life is beautiful. thanks for wanting me to stick around & bother you endlessly. I love you Annabella Avery Thorne, I wish every person saw you through my eyes. but I'm lucky they don't WITCHO SEXY ASSSSSS