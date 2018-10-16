Filtran fotos íntimas de Bella Thorne con poca ropa tocando a su novia

View this post on Instagram

So proud of this bb girl working so hard on her music shout out to @modsun for making a smash w her. Shout out to @dani_thorne and me for making a dope ass label that runs strictly on artist creativity. Shoutout to @jenergizerr for making everything come to life. And shout out to the one the only @irvgotti187 for believing in the filthy fangs gang. @ffrecords #fuckup LINK IN MY BIO WATCH THE VIDEO ^^^^