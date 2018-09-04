Tyga le confiesa a Nicki Minaj íntimos detalles de su relación con Kylie Jenner
Ha pasado poco más de un año desde que la joven empresaria y el rapero se separaron, mientras ella disfruta la maternidad él reveló algunos secretos.
Kylie Jenner ha construido un imperio gracias a su línea de maquillaje Kylie Cosmetics, logrando posicionarse como una de las empresarias más jóvenes con un negocio multimillonario, según Forbes.
La socialité y Tyga estuvieron juntos por más de dos años, en lo que según él ella lo ayudó a ponerlo en el mapa.
Durante un episodio del programa "Queen Radio", la anfitriona Nicki Minaj le preguntó si extraña a la estrella de 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians'.
"No, estoy bien. Estoy bien, disfrutando", dijo.
La también rapera no dudó en preguntarle si él era el responsable de la fama que hoy tiene la joven.
"Ella siempre tuvo una plataforma, siempre estuvo destinada a estar donde debía estar, sin importar lo demás", indicó.
Además se animó a revelar algunos secretos del clan Kardashian Jenner y las condiciones que debía cumplir por pertenecer a su círculo familiar.
"Pero cuando entré hubo muchos códigos que me enseñaron, fue como: 'Podrías hacer esto. Debes comenzar con esto. Debes comenzar a hacer tu cabello así, o deberías hacer esto. Entonces debería "adaptarme", agregó.
Nuevos caminos
Igual sugirió que no hay rencores entre él y Kylie, pues la pasaron bien y ambos siguieron adelante.
"No soy una persona amargada. Si cortamos, cortamos. Nos fuimos por caminos separados y a los dos nos va bien".
Sobre qué le parece el novio actual, el rapero Travis Scott, él dijo, "No hay ningún problema entre nosotros".