Tyga le confiesa a Nicki Minaj íntimos detalles de su relación con Kylie Jenner

Does He?🤨 Yes Or No 👇🏾 Trending Article: #Tyga believes he’s one of the reasons #KylieJenner has gotten so famous. – While being born into the most famous family in the world can help a lot in terms of your relevance, Kylie Jenner is claiming “self-made” status on her recent Forbes cover . – While her current boo is none other than Travis Scott, who references her about a million times on #Astroworld, Kylie’s rise to superstardom began as she was dating Tyga. – The two seemed inseparable for a long time until they split, leaving Tyga without #TheKardashian machine to promote his work. – With his comeback being well-documented in our recent editorial, #TRaw is ready for the spotlight to return to him and with his refreshed confidence, the artist is taking a lot of credit for his ex-girlfriend’s status as one of the biggest celebrities in the world. – At this point in her career, Jenner may be more popular than her sister #kimkardashian , which is saying a lot. However, on a new episode of #Nicki Minaj’s – Queen Radio show, the rapper shaded his ex in a subtle way, hitting her with the “Nah. I’m good, luv. Enjoy,” after he was asked if he misses her. According to Complex, the comments didn’t stop there as he even took credit for Kylie’s jump to becoming a near-billionaire, saying about her relevance, “You need black people to fuck with you cause you need culture. I had a lot to do with all that.

A post shared by The Trending Topic Show ✅ (@thettshow) on Sep 4, 2018 at 6:39am PDT