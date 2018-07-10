VIDEO. Justin Bieber conoció a Hailey Baldwin cuando ella tenía 13 años y así fue
¡Eran unos niños! Cuando Bieber saltaba a la fama por "Baby", muchas se consideraron una belieber y también su prometida, la modelo Hailey Baldwin. Ambos fueron presentados por el actor Stephen Baldwin.
Justin Bieber y Hailey Baldwin son la pareja del momento. Este fin de semana se comprometieron y todo el mundo habla de ellos.
Aunque llevan solo un mes de relación, la verdad es que se conocen desde pequeños.
La primera foto que se tomaron juntos fue en 2009 cuando ella tenía 13 años y él 15, y fue en un concierto de Bieber.
El actor Stephen Baldwin, padre de la joven, fue el encargado de presentarlos y tomó la foto que hoy forma parte de su historia de amor.
Seguramente ninguno de los dos imaginaba que 9 años después estarían comprometidos y unirían sus vidas para siempre.
Se muestra enamorado
El 7 de julio, el canadiense se arrodilló frente a la modelo y le pidió matrimonio.
Minutos antes de la propuesta, el equipo de seguridad del cantante le habría pedido a los asistentes que guardaran sus cámaras y celulares, para evitar que alguien grabara o tomara fotos del momento.
Después de la declaración del canadiense, una emocionada Hailey habría dicho que aceptaba el compromiso.
El cantante ha publicado en su cuenta de Instagram una declaración de amor mucho más sincera que la que haya podido hacer jamás en ninguna de sus canciones, un mensaje que confirma lo que él y Hailey se han prometido.
"Prometo liderar a nuestra familia con honor e integridad permitiendo que Jesús a través de su Espíritu Santo nos guíe en todo lo que hacemos y en cada decisión que tomamos. ¡Mi corazón es COMPLETAMENTE y TOTALMENTE TUYO y SIEMPRE te pondré primero! Eres el amor de mi vida Hailey Baldwin y no me gustaría desperdiciarlo con nadie más", se lee en una parte del mensaje.
Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY. I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make. My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment eachother so well!! Can’t wait for the best season of life yet!. It’s funny because now with you everything seems to make sense! The thing I am most excited for is that my little brother and sister get to see another healthy stable marriage and look for the same!!! Gods timing really is literally perfect, we got engaged on the seventh day of the seventh month, the number seven is the number of spiritual perfection, it’s true GOOGLE IT! Isn’t that nuts? By the way I didn’t plan that, anyways My goodness does feel good to have our future secured! WERE GONNA BE BETTER AT 70 BABY HERE WE GO! “He who finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains FAVOR from the Lord!” This is the year of favor!!!!