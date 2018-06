La particular característica que tiene una bebé originaria de Chicago

Who could possibly point and laugh at a happy girl like this? #follow ME to #support my #journey with Uncombable Hair Syndrome! #messyhair #dontcare #love #cutetoddler #hairfashion #diversity #selflove #selfacceptance #loveyourself

A post shared by Baby Einstein 2.0 (@baby_einstein_2.0) on Jun 12, 2018 at 7:22pm PDT