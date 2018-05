El presidente palestino Mahmud Abbas tiene neumonía, su condición mejora

El presidente palestino Mahmud Abbas tiene neumonía pero está mejorando, informaron este lunes fuentes oficiales.

I visited President Abbas in hospital tonight. He suffers from pneumonia and is treated with antibiotics. Markedly improved his condition,

He will spend several more days in the hospital .we discussed several political issues. pic.twitter.com/d2yBcjfMzF

— Ahmad Tibi (@Ahmad_tibi) May 21, 2018