Yolanda Hadid sorprende con un desnudo mostrando como enfrenta su enfermedad

❤️ Being a woman influenced by our western culture, we tend to look outside ourselves for the solution to our health problems, most often in the form of a pill. Although in remission from Lyme disease I still battle chronic inflammation and toxic stress which also compromises the immune system. I’ve turned to Mother Earth these past couple of years as she has so much to offer us holistically.. I just finished a 7 day Panchakarma! which is a mind-body healing regimen for detoxifying the body, strengthening the immune system, and restoring balance and well-being. It is one the most effective healing modality in Ayurvedic medicine using oils and herbal formulas while following a strict vegetarian diet. I finally committed and finished my course of TM meditation and am already starting to feel the powerful effects it has on my well being especially as I am getting back to the 24/7 plugged in world that never ever stops… #TheArtOfWellBeing #HolisticHealing #HealthIsYourWealth

A post shared by YOLANDA (@yolanda.hadid) on May 15, 2018 at 12:12pm PDT