Yolanda Hadid sorprende con un desnudo mostrando como enfrenta su enfermedad
La famosa modelo y madre de las hermanas Gigi y Bella Hadid compartió una foto al natural para mostrar el tratamiento que realiza mientras lucha contra la enfermedad de Lyme.
Yolanda Hadid sorprendió a sus seguidores luego de compartir una fotografía desnuda mientras realizaba un tratamiento de medicina holística.
La madre de Bella y Gigi Hadid lucha contra la enfermedad de Lyme, por eso su cuerpo aparece cubierto de aceite.
Esto sirve para disminuir la inflamación y el estrés que le causa este padecimientos.
"Aunque estoy en remisión por la enfermedad de Lyme, aún lucho contra la inflamación crónica y el estrés tóxico que también compromete el sistema inmunológico", publicó.
❤️ Being a woman influenced by our western culture, we tend to look outside ourselves for the solution to our health problems, most often in the form of a pill. Although in remission from Lyme disease I still battle chronic inflammation and toxic stress which also compromises the immune system. I’ve turned to Mother Earth these past couple of years as she has so much to offer us holistically.. I just finished a 7 day Panchakarma! which is a mind-body healing regimen for detoxifying the body, strengthening the immune system, and restoring balance and well-being. It is one the most effective healing modality in Ayurvedic medicine using oils and herbal formulas while following a strict vegetarian diet. I finally committed and finished my course of TM meditation and am already starting to feel the powerful effects it has on my well being especially as I am getting back to the 24/7 plugged in world that never ever stops… #TheArtOfWellBeing #HolisticHealing #HealthIsYourWealth
Junto a la imagen, la exmodelo aseguró que el régimen de curación que ha mantenido le permitió fortalecer su cuerpo y volver a conectarse con el mundo.
Tras esa foto, compartió otras que muestran la dieta saludable que lleva.
"Es una de las modalidades de curación más efectivas en la medicina ayurvédica que usa aceites y fórmulas herbales mientras se sigue una estricta dieta vegetariana", expresó.
Orgullosa mamá
La dupla de hermanas modelos más famosa del momento está formada por las californianas Gigi y Bella Hadid.
Ambas se encuentran en el top ten de las modelos más cotizadas, según la lista que ofrece la revista Forbes.
❤️Motherhood is a privilege….. Thank you Gigi, Bella & Anwar for choosing to come through me and for giving me the honor to guide you in this journey called life. Thank you for teaching me the true meaning of unconditional love and for igniting the deepest part of my soul. As a single mother of three I often thanked god for granting me the magic of mommy super powers to raise 3 little ones while juggling the ups and downs of life these past 23 years. Like everyone else we don’t always have it all together but together we do have it all and for that I live in gratitude always and forever……. Happy mother’s day to not only mothers but all woman out there that are nurturing, loving and guiding the children of the world….. #HappyMothersday #WeAreBlessed
Gigi de 23 años obtuvo unas ganancias de 9.5 millones de dólares el año pasado. Mientras que su hermana, con 21 años, ingresó 6 millones de dólares.
Ella son fruto del matrimonio de la exmodelo holandesa con el multimillonario Mohamed Hadid.
Su padre es palestino y fue trasladado a Siria como refugiado político, más tarde llegó a EE UU, para amasar una fortuna de más de 200 millones de dólares, construyendo grandes casas y lujosos hoteles.