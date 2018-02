Britney Spears presume cuerpazo en los Hollywood Beauty Awards

…and this is the after! Thank you to all the people behind the scenes who help us look and feel beautiful – you are what this event is all about!!! Also, thank you @hollywoodbeautyawards for an amazing evening. So incredibly honored to be presented with the #FragranceOfTheYear Award!!! 🌸

A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Feb 26, 2018 at 3:59pm PST