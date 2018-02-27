Ariel Winter revela las medidas de sus candentes curvas

Ariel Winter siempre deja con la boca abierta a sus fans, más por sus atrevidos y reveladores atuendos.
Con solo 20 años, la actriz saltó a la fama por su participación en “Modern Family”.
Comenzó rodando la serie con 11 años recién cumplidos y la hemos visto crecer y madurar con el paso de las temporadas.
Después de someterse a una cirugía para reducir el tamaño de sus senos, no ha dejado de mostrarse más segura.
Y'all I love you but PLEASE pay attention and post my REAL point from my @refinery29 interview!!! Not that I'm "defending living with my 29 year old boyfriend" or that I'm "firing back at Trump" because first of all I don't need to defend anything I'm super happy and in love, and I'm not firing at anyone just sharing an opinion after being ASKED! The point was to take back the beach and help people understand that the beach should be a safe space to go as you please and feel good about yourself no matter what! Makeup on, makeup off, heels, sandals, covered up, exposed, do you and feel HAPPY about who you are and YOUR choices, not the ones society wants us to choose. It's also HARD to be 100% confident- I'm still not- but I'm on a journey and I want other people to know they're not alone. We all struggle but through our struggle we get stronger and closer to our goals. Body positivity is important- not that I live with my boyfriend. Press- please read the article and take it for what it is- not what will give you more readers! Let's all be real and represent people how they want to be represented through what they actually say. Rant over. Love yourselves, love others, be yourselves, and be happy. Xo
A través de sus redes sociales, la joven ha reiterado que se siente cómoda con sus medidas y no teme a demostrarlo.
No le importa
Dentro de los estándares de belleza que “exige” Hollywood, una figura con suficientes curvas resulta víctimas de críticas.
Winter ha demostrado que se opone a seguir este modelo y en una entrevista reveló cuándo miden sus poderosas curvas.
- Peso: 130 libras
- Altura: 1 metro 55 cm
- Busto: 96.5 cm
- Cintura: 71 cm
- Caderas: 86 cm
- Talla de vestido: 12
Su mejor decisión
Tras años de complicaciones derivadas del tamaño de su pecho, ella se sometió en 2015 a una reducción de pecho con el objetivo de ganar en salud y no tener problemas de vestuario en su trabajo.
Aunque ha recibido también críticas por esta decisión, la actriz se ha demostrado feliz tras la intervención y cree que también sirve de ejemplo para jóvenes que tengan los mismos problemas que tuvo ella.