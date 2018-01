La actriz que mostró sus senos en los SAG Awards 2018

If you haven’t already fallen in love with these women, then let me give you some more reasons to vote @glownetflix for “Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Series…” 1) These women have welcomed me with open arms from the moment I entered the wrestling ring and have not STOPPED loving me! ❤️😍 2) They really put all of themselves into this show by doing their own stunts, wrestling, and beyond to give you one of the best TV shows out right now. 🤼‍♀️ 3) They have dreams…just like you and I. Winning a @sagawards would mean a lot to them and to me because we want to continue to make this show the best it can be.🎭 4) They are unafraid, outspoken, and role models for a very trying time in our country. 🇺🇸 5) Marc Maron and Chris Lowell. (Duh) What better way to reward them then by voting? So please, vote for these Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling by Friday 1/19/18 by noon! They truly deserve it! 🙏🏼⭐️ #sagawards #sagawards2018 #glownetflix #sagaftra

A post shared by Shakira Barrera (@shakirabarrera) on Jan 17, 2018 at 9:22am PST