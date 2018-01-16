VIDEO. Así fue la reacción de Kris Jenner cuando Khloé anunció su embarazo

Khloé Kardashian anunció su embarazo frente a Kris Jenner, sus hermanas y algunos amigos íntimos.
Un episodio especial de "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" muestra cómo la empresaria y Tristan Thompson deciden revelar la noticia durante una barbacoa familiar.
En el almuerzo estaba reunidos la familia de la bella mujer y la de Tristan.
"Creo que es el momento perfecto para que mi familia esté aquí y toda tu familia aquí para unirse como uno", comparte Tristan en el emocionante video. "Y tenemos un anuncio. KoKo, ¿quieres tirar el martillo?".
"¡Vamos a tener un bebé!", dice Khloé emocionada.
Primero todos se sorprenden, cuando la cámara enfoca a Kris se ve cómo llora de felicidad y se lanza a abrazar a su hija.
"Se siente tan bien decirles a todos y todos están tan emocionados. Estoy feliz de poder hablar de ello ahora con mis hermanas", admitió la hermana de Kim.
Kendall y Kylie Jenner no estaban presentes, por lo que ella y sus hermanas deciden hacer FaceTime para compartirle la gran noticia.
Así lo dijo en redes
Luego de tantas suposiciones y filtraciones, finalmente confirmó que está embarazada de su primer hijo junto con su pareja.
Esto lo dio a conocer ella misma a través de su cuenta oficial de Instagram hace unas semanas, donde compartió una fotografía mostrando su vientre acompañado de un largo mensaje.
"¡Mi mayor sueño se ha hecho realidad!. Tristan, ¡gracias por convertirme en mamá!, has hecho que esta experiencia sea aún más mágica de lo que hubiera imaginado", publicó.
My greatest dream realized! We are having a baby! I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient. I still at times can't believe that our love created life! Tristan, thank you for loving me the way that you do! Thank you for treating me like a Queen! Thank you for making me feel beautiful at all stages! Tristan, most of all, Thank you for making me a MOMMY!!! You have made this experience even more magical than I could have envisioned! I will never forget how wonderful you've been to me during this time! Thank you for making me so happy my love! Thank you to everyone for the love and positive vibes! I know we've been keeping this quiet but we wanted to enjoy this between our family and close friends as long as we could privately. To enjoy our first precious moments just us ❤️ Thank you all for understanding. I am so thankful, excited, nervous, eager, overjoyed and scared all in one! But it's the best bundle of feelings I've ever felt in my life! ❤️❤️❤️