Critican a Khloé Kardashian por poner en riesgo su embarazo con esta práctica

Desde hace algún tiempo iniciaron los rumores sobre el posible embarazo de Khloé Kardashian. La socialité había manifestado en varias ocasiones su gran deseo por convertirse en madre, aunque tras varios intentos no había podido lograrlo.
Fue el 20 de diciembre de 2017 que esta hermana Kardashian sorprendió a sus millones de fans al confirmar la noticia con una tierna fotografía en la que aparece mostrando su pancita. Ella y su pareja Tristan Thompson se convertirán en padres y han demostrado que están más felices que nunca.
Sin embargo, Kourtney publicó en su cuenta de Instagram una imagen en la que Khloé aparece haciendo algo que ha alarmado a sus seguidores. En la foto ella está fumando, algo que claramente no está recomendado para una mujer embarazada.
La explicación
Al ver la fotografía muchos de los fans de Khloé rápidamente la criticaron por fumar durante su estado de gestación.
- ¿Qué no estás embarazada?
- Fumar es malo para tu bebé
- No deberías estar fumando
- Lo que estás haciendo es malo para tu bebé
Pero todo tiene una explicación. Varios de sus seguidores notaron que la imagen no es reciente, ya que no tiene pancita de embarazada. Aunque en la imagen sí aparece fumando, en el momento en que se capturó la foto, ella aún no estaba esperando su bebé.
Otro de los detalles que recibió algunos comentarios negativos fue el hecho que la empresaria de 33 años apareciera sujetando varios fajos billetes.
Presume su figura
Hace varios años Khloé decidió cambiar su estilo de vida. Empezó a comer mejor y a hacer más ejercicio. Gracias a esta rutina logró bajar de peso y tonificar su figura. Ahora, la socialité se ha convertido en un ejemplo para muchas mujeres y compartió su historia en las redes sociales.
✨Sometimes it's hard for me to post these transformation posts only because I can't imagine my life being this unhealthy again. Never would I ever consider myself fat, But I would consider myself unhealthy mentally/physically and not knowing my true value. Mind, body and soul. For me, my transformation journey started from within. I needed to heal myself from the inside out. Once I started putting myself first, everything started falling into place. My life transformed a few years ago when I made the decision to stop existing and start living. I decided when I was ready regardless of what anybody else was saying about me. Regardless of the pressures. I had to do this on my terms or I knew it wouldn't last. It's ok to take the control back. Choose your life. Don't let anybody else decide for you! We are no victims to life but we can become victims and prisoners to the people that we choose to surround ourselves with if we allow them to break us and consume us. Never be afraid to put yourself first! Never choose comfort over your own well-being! Never forget that fate loves the fearless! Today's wisdom was yesterday's pain. Tomorrow's happiness is today's bravery! I am so proud of myself for being stronger than I've ever been-mind body and soul. I am even prouder of myself that I've been able to maintain a healthy lifestyle for so many years. I broke that cycle and I'm happier than I have ever been! You can do this!! Start from within and nothing can stop you. Elevate yourself- mind body and soul ✨