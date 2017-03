Conoce a Lola Chuil, la joven llamada “Barbie negra” por su cautivadora belleza

I just want to let my high school followers, especially my black girls to please not waste any time worrying about these boys. They aren't even worth it and only care about a stupid basketball video game and "bad bitches". I've wasted so much time worrying about how my hair or makeup was just to please them. I use to copy the girls they considered "bad", either it be the clothes they wore or the way they did their makeup And all it did was cause me to be unsatisfied with myself and stray from who I really am. Focus on your school grades AND graduating. Half of these little boys hate themselves anyways. So just be beautiful, stay smart, and love yourselves 💖

A post shared by just humble yourself (@typicalblackmum) on Dec 22, 2016 at 8:24am PST