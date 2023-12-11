Checha PaizChecha Paiz
Barbie sorprende y domina las nominaciones a los Golden Globes 2024

lunes 11 de diciembre de 2023 11:37 AM
Luisa María Godinez
La 81ª edición de los premios se llevarán a cabo el próximo 7 de enero de 2024 y serán transmitidos por CBS.
Previo a la entrega de los premios Óscar, los Golden Globes son los más relevantes en la industria cinematográfica y del entretenimiento, y este 7 de enero del 2024 se realizará la ceremonia con presencia de las personalidades más importantes de Hollywood.

Por lo que este 11 de diciembre, los presentadores Cedric ‘The Entertainer’ y Wilmer Valderrama dieron a conocer la lista de nominados de la 81ª edición de premios.

mejor película dramática

  • Anatomy of a Fall
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Maestro
  • Oppenheimer
  • Past Lives
  • The Zone of Interest
Nominados Golden Globes 2024 la lista completa
Foto: Cortesía de Universal/Everett Collection.

Mejor película, musical o comedia

  • Air
  • American Fiction
  • Barbie
  • The Holdovers
  • May December
  • Poor Things
Película Poor Things
Foto: Cortesía de Searchlight Pictures/Yorgos Lanthimos.

Mejor director de película

  • Bradley Cooper, Maestro
  • Greta Gerwig, Barbie
  • Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things
  • Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
  • Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Celine Song, Past Lives
Killers of the Flower Moon
Foto: Cortesía de Apple TV+, Paramount Pictures/Melinda Sue Gordon.

Mejor interpretación de una actriz en una película dramática

  • Annette Bening, Nyad
  • Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall
  • Greta Lee, Past Lives
  • Carey Mulligan, Maestro
  • Cailee Spaeny, PriscillaCailee Spaeny como Priscilla Presley y Jacob Elordi como Elvis.
Foto: Cortesía de A24.

Mejor interpretación de una actriz en una película musical o de comedia

  • Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple
  • Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings
  • Natalie Portman, May December
  • Alma Pöysti, Fallen Leaves
  • Margot Robbie, Barbie
  • Emma Stone, Poor Things
Película Fallen Leaves.
Foto: Malla Hukkanen © Sputnik.

Mejor interpretación de una actriz de reparto en cualquier película

  • Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
  • Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
  • Jodie Foster Nyad
  • Julianne Moore, May December
  • Rosamund Pike, Saltburn
  • Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Mejor interpretación de un actor en una película dramática

  • Bradley Cooper, Maestro
  • Leonardo Dicaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Colman Domingo, Rustin
  • Barry Keoghan, Saltburn
  • Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
  • Andrew Scott, All of Us Strangers
Nominados Golden Globes 2024 la lista completa
Cortesía de Film4 Productions; Blueprint Pictures/Parisa Taghizadeh.

Mejor interpretación de un actor en una película, musical o comedia

  • Nicolas Cage, Dream Scenario
  • Timothée Chalamet, Wonka
  • Matt Damon, Air
  • Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
  • Joaquin Phoenix, Beau Is Afraid
  • Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction
Nominados Golden Globes 2024 la lista completa
Cortesía de Warner Bros. Pictures.

Mejor interpretación de un actor de reparto en cualquier película

  • Willem Dafoe, Poor Things
  • Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer
  • Ryan Gosling, Barbie
  • Charles Melton, May December
  • Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things
Julianne Moore y Charles Melton en May December
Cortesía de Netflix.

Mejor guión de película

  • Great Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, Barbie
  • Tony McNamara, Poor Things
  • Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
  • Eric Roth and Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Celine Song, Past Lives
  • Justine Triet and Arthur Harari, Anatomy of a Fall
Margot Robbie en Barbie
Cortesía de Warner Bros. Pictures.

Mejor banda sonora original de película

  • Jerskin Fendrix, Poor Things
  • Ludwig Göransson, Oppenheimer
  • Joe Hisaishi, The Boy and the Heron
  • Mica Levi, The Zone of Interest
  • Daniel Pemberton, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
  • Robbie Robertson, Killers of the Flower Moon

Mejor canción original de película

  • ‘Addicted to Romance’ — She Came to Me – Bruce Springsteen
  • ‘Dance The Night’ — Barbie – Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt, Dua Lipa, Caroline Ailin
  • ‘I’m Just Ken’ — Barbie – Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt
  • ‘Peaches’ — The Super Mario Bros. Movie – Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond, John Spiker
  • ‘Road to Freedom’ — Rustin – Lenny Kravitz
  • ‘What Was I Made For?’ — Barbie – Billie Eilish O’connell, Finneas O’connell

Mejor película de animación

  • The Boy and the Heron
  • Elemental
  • Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
  • The Super Mario Bros. Movie
  • Suzume
  • Wish

Mejor película extranjera

  • Anatomy of a Fall
  • Fallen Leaves
  • Io Capitano
  • Past Lives
  • Society of the Snow
  • The Zone of Interest

Logros cinematográficos y de taquilla de cine

  • Barbie
  • Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
  • John Wick: Chapter 4
  • Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1
  • Oppenheimer
  • Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
  • The Super Mario Bros. Movie
  • Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour
Taylor Swift
Foto: Getty Images.

Mejor comediante de televisión

  • Ricky Gervais, Ricky Gervais: Armageddon
  • Trevor Noah, Trevor Noah: Where Was I
  • Chris Rock, Chris Rock: Selective Outrage
  • Amy Schumer, Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact
  • Sarah Silverman, Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love
  • Wanda Sykes, Wanda Sykes: I’m An Entertainer

Mejor serie de televisión de drama

  • 1923
  • The Crown
  • The Diplomat
  • The Last of Us
  • The Morning Show
  • Succession
Succession
Cortesía de HBO.

Mejor serie de televisión, musical o comedia

  • Abbott Elementary
  • Barry
  • The Bear
  • Jury Duty
  • Only Murders in the Building
  • Ted Lasso
The Show Must…
Foto: Patrick Harbron/Cortesía de Hulu.

Mejor serie limitada, serie antológica o película para televisión

  • All the Light We Cannot See
  • Beef
  • Daisy Jones & The Six
  • Fargo
  • Fellow Travelers
  • Lessons In Chemistry
Daisy Jones and The Six
Foto: Lacey Terrell/Prime Video.

Mejor interpretación de una actriz en una serie de televisión de drama

  • Helen Mirren, 1923
  • Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
  • Keri Russell, The Diplomat
  • Sarah Snook, Succession
  • Imelda Staunton, The Crown
  • Emma Stone, The Curse
The Diplomat en Netflix
Cortesía de Netflix.

Mejor interpretación de una actriz en una serie de televisión, musical o comedia

  • Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
  • Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
  • Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
  • Elle Fanning, The Great
  • Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
  • Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
The Bear
Foto: Chuck Hodes/FX.

Mejor interpretación de una actriz en una serie limitada, una serie antológica o una película para televisión

  • Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & The Six
  • Brie Larson, Lessons In Chemistry
  • Elizabeth Olsen, Love & Death
  • Juno Temple, Fargo
  • Rachel Weisz, Dead Ringers
  • Ali Wong, Beef
Ali Wong como Amy in Beef en Netflix.
Foto: Andrew Cooper/Netflix.

Mejor interpretación de un actor en una serie de televisión de drama

  • Brian Cox, Succession
  • Kieran Culkin, Succession
  • Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
  • Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
  • Jeremy Strong, Succession
  • Dominic West, The Crown
Pedro Pascal
Foto: Liane Hentscher/HBO.

Mejor interpretación de un actor en una serie de televisión, musical o comedia

  • Bill Hader, Barry
  • Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
  • Jason Segel, Shrinking
  • Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
  • Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
  • Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Mejor interpretación de un actor en una serie limitada o película para televisión

  • Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
  • Sam Claflin, Daisy Jones & The Six
  • Jon Hamm, Fargo
  • Woody Harrelson, White House Plumbers
  • David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves
  • Steven Yeun, Beef

Mejor interpretación de una actriz de reparto en una serie de televisión musical, comedia o drama

  • Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
  • Abby Elliott, The Bear
  • Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets
  • J. Smith-Cameron, Succession
  • Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building
  • Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Elizabeth Debicki como la Princesa Diana en The Crown
Foto: Daniel Escale / Cortesía de Netflix.

Mejor interpretación de un actor de reparto en un musical de televisión, comedia o serie dramática

  • Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
  • Matthew MacFadyen, Succession
  • James Marsden, Jury Duty
  • Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
  • Alan Ruck, Succession
  • Alexander Skarsgård, Succession

