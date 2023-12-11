Barbie sorprende y domina las nominaciones a los Golden Globes 2024

La 81ª edición de los premios se llevarán a cabo el próximo 7 de enero de 2024 y serán transmitidos por CBS.
Previo a la entrega de los premios Óscar, los Golden Globes son los más relevantes en la industria cinematográfica y del entretenimiento, y este 7 de enero del 2024 se realizará la ceremonia con presencia de las personalidades más importantes de Hollywood.
Por lo que este 11 de diciembre, los presentadores Cedric ‘The Entertainer’ y Wilmer Valderrama dieron a conocer la lista de nominados de la 81ª edición de premios.
mejor película dramática
- Anatomy of a Fall
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Past Lives
- The Zone of Interest
Mejor película, musical o comedia
- Air
- American Fiction
- Barbie
- The Holdovers
- May December
- Poor Things
Mejor director de película
- Bradley Cooper, Maestro
- Greta Gerwig, Barbie
- Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things
- Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
- Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
- Celine Song, Past Lives
Mejor interpretación de una actriz en una película dramática
- Annette Bening, Nyad
- Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
- Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall
- Greta Lee, Past Lives
- Carey Mulligan, Maestro
- Cailee Spaeny, Priscilla
Mejor interpretación de una actriz en una película musical o de comedia
- Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple
- Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings
- Natalie Portman, May December
- Alma Pöysti, Fallen Leaves
- Margot Robbie, Barbie
- Emma Stone, Poor Things
Mejor interpretación de una actriz de reparto en cualquier película
- Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
- Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
- Jodie Foster Nyad
- Julianne Moore, May December
- Rosamund Pike, Saltburn
- Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
Mejor interpretación de un actor en una película dramática
- Bradley Cooper, Maestro
- Leonardo Dicaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon
- Colman Domingo, Rustin
- Barry Keoghan, Saltburn
- Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
- Andrew Scott, All of Us Strangers
Mejor interpretación de un actor en una película, musical o comedia
- Nicolas Cage, Dream Scenario
- Timothée Chalamet, Wonka
- Matt Damon, Air
- Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
- Joaquin Phoenix, Beau Is Afraid
- Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction
Mejor interpretación de un actor de reparto en cualquier película
- Willem Dafoe, Poor Things
- Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
- Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer
- Ryan Gosling, Barbie
- Charles Melton, May December
- Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things
Mejor guión de película
- Great Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, Barbie
- Tony McNamara, Poor Things
- Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
- Eric Roth and Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
- Celine Song, Past Lives
- Justine Triet and Arthur Harari, Anatomy of a Fall
Mejor banda sonora original de película
- Jerskin Fendrix, Poor Things
- Ludwig Göransson, Oppenheimer
- Joe Hisaishi, The Boy and the Heron
- Mica Levi, The Zone of Interest
- Daniel Pemberton, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
- Robbie Robertson, Killers of the Flower Moon
Mejor canción original de película
- ‘Addicted to Romance’ — She Came to Me – Bruce Springsteen
- ‘Dance The Night’ — Barbie – Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt, Dua Lipa, Caroline Ailin
- ‘I’m Just Ken’ — Barbie – Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt
- ‘Peaches’ — The Super Mario Bros. Movie – Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond, John Spiker
- ‘Road to Freedom’ — Rustin – Lenny Kravitz
- ‘What Was I Made For?’ — Barbie – Billie Eilish O’connell, Finneas O’connell
Mejor película de animación
- The Boy and the Heron
- Elemental
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
- The Super Mario Bros. Movie
- Suzume
- Wish
Mejor película extranjera
- Anatomy of a Fall
- Fallen Leaves
- Io Capitano
- Past Lives
- Society of the Snow
- The Zone of Interest
Logros cinematográficos y de taquilla de cine
- Barbie
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
- John Wick: Chapter 4
- Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1
- Oppenheimer
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
- The Super Mario Bros. Movie
- Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour
Mejor comediante de televisión
- Ricky Gervais, Ricky Gervais: Armageddon
- Trevor Noah, Trevor Noah: Where Was I
- Chris Rock, Chris Rock: Selective Outrage
- Amy Schumer, Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact
- Sarah Silverman, Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love
- Wanda Sykes, Wanda Sykes: I’m An Entertainer
Mejor serie de televisión de drama
- 1923
- The Crown
- The Diplomat
- The Last of Us
- The Morning Show
- Succession
Mejor serie de televisión, musical o comedia
- Abbott Elementary
- Barry
- The Bear
- Jury Duty
- Only Murders in the Building
- Ted Lasso
Mejor serie limitada, serie antológica o película para televisión
- All the Light We Cannot See
- Beef
- Daisy Jones & The Six
- Fargo
- Fellow Travelers
- Lessons In Chemistry
Mejor interpretación de una actriz en una serie de televisión de drama
- Helen Mirren, 1923
- Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
- Keri Russell, The Diplomat
- Sarah Snook, Succession
- Imelda Staunton, The Crown
- Emma Stone, The Curse
Mejor interpretación de una actriz en una serie de televisión, musical o comedia
- Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
- Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
- Elle Fanning, The Great
- Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
- Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
Mejor interpretación de una actriz en una serie limitada, una serie antológica o una película para televisión
- Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & The Six
- Brie Larson, Lessons In Chemistry
- Elizabeth Olsen, Love & Death
- Juno Temple, Fargo
- Rachel Weisz, Dead Ringers
- Ali Wong, Beef
Mejor interpretación de un actor en una serie de televisión de drama
- Brian Cox, Succession
- Kieran Culkin, Succession
- Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
- Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
- Jeremy Strong, Succession
- Dominic West, The Crown
Mejor interpretación de un actor en una serie de televisión, musical o comedia
- Bill Hader, Barry
- Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
- Jason Segel, Shrinking
- Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
- Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
- Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Mejor interpretación de un actor en una serie limitada o película para televisión
- Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
- Sam Claflin, Daisy Jones & The Six
- Jon Hamm, Fargo
- Woody Harrelson, White House Plumbers
- David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves
- Steven Yeun, Beef
Mejor interpretación de una actriz de reparto en una serie de televisión musical, comedia o drama
- Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
- Abby Elliott, The Bear
- Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets
- J. Smith-Cameron, Succession
- Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building
- Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Mejor interpretación de un actor de reparto en un musical de televisión, comedia o serie dramática
- Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
- Matthew MacFadyen, Succession
- James Marsden, Jury Duty
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
- Alan Ruck, Succession
- Alexander Skarsgård, Succession
