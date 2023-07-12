Checha PaizChecha Paiz
Ellos son los nominados a los Emmy Awards 2023

miércoles 12 de julio de 2023 10:36 AM
Luisa María Godinez
La ceremonia se llevará a cabo el próximo lunes 18 de septiembre y tendrá lugar en el Microsoft Theatre de Los Ángeles.
La Academia de Artes y Ciencias de la Televisión dieron a conocer este miércoles a los nominados para la 75 edición de los Emmy Awards, los galardones más importante para la TV.

A través de una transmisión en vivo por Youtube, se revelaron las series y programas que compiten por los prestigiosos premios, los cuales debieron  haberse emitido entre el 1 de junio de 2022 hasta el 31 de mayo de 2023.

Entre los series que destacan como las favoritas para este años están: “The Bear” y “Barry”, así como “Succession” y “Better Call Saul” (en sus últimas temporadas), así como “The White Lotus” y “The Last of Us”.

Ellos son los nominados a los premios:

Mejor serie dramática

  • Andor (Disney+)
  • Better Call Saul (AMC)
  • The Crown (Netflix)
  • House of the Dragon (HBO/Max)
  • The Last of Us (HBO/Max)
  • Succession (HBO/Max)
  • The White Lotus (HBO/Max)
  • Yellowjackets (Showtime)

Mejor actor de serie dramática

  • Jeff Bridges (The Old Man)
  • Brian Cox (Succession)
  • Kieran Culkin (Succession)
  • Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)
  • Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us)
  • Jeremy Strong (Succession)

Mejor actriz de serie dramática

  • Sharon Horgan (Bad Sisters)
  • Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets)
  • Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)
  • Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us)
  • Keri Russell (The Diplomat)
  • Sarah Snook (Succession)

Mejor actor secundario en serie dramática

  • F. Murray Abraham (The White Lotus)
  • Nicholas Braun (Succession)
  • Michael Imperioli (The White Lotus)
  • Theo James (The White Lotus)
  • Matthew Macfayden (Succession)
  • Alan Ruck (Succession)
  • Will Sharpe (The White Lotus)
  • Alexander Skarsgard (Succession)

Mejor actriz secundaria en serie dramática

  • Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)
  • Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown)
  • Meghann Fahy (The White Lotus)
  • Sabrina Impacciatore (The White Lotus)
  • Aubrey Plaza (The White Lotus)
  • Rhean Seehorn (Better Call Saul)
  • J. Smith-Cameron (Succession)
  • Simona Tabasco (The White Lotus)

Mejor serie de comedia

  • Abbott Elementary (ABC)
  • Barry (HBO/Max)
  • The Bear (FX)
  • Jury Duty (Freevee)
  • The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)
  • Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
  • Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
  • Wednesday (Netflix)

Mejor actor de comedia

  • Bill Hader (Barry)
  • Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)
  • Jason Segel (Shrinking)
  • Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)
  • Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)

Mejor actriz de comedia

  • Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)
  • Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
  • Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)
  • Natasha Lyonne (Poker Face)
  • Jenna Ortega (Wednesday)

Mejor serie limitada o de antología

  • Beef (Netflix)
  • Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix)
  • Daisy Jones & the Six (Prime Video)
  • Fleishman Is in Trouble (FX)
  • Obi-Wan Kenobi (Disney+)

Mejor actor de serie limitada o película de televisión

  • Taron Egerton (Black Bird)
  • Kumail Nanjiani (Welcome to Chippendales)
  • Evan Peters (Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)
  • Daniel Radcliffe (Weird: The Al Yankovic Story)
  • Michael Shannon (George & Tammy)
  • Steven Yeun (Beef)

Mejor actriz de serie limitada o película de televisión

  • Lizzy Caplan (Fleishman Is in Trouble)
  • Jessica Chastain (George & Tammy)
  • Dominique Fishback (Swarm)
  • Kathryn Hahn (Tiny Beautiful Things)
  • Riley Keough (Daisy Jones & the Six)
  • Ali Wong (Beef)

Mejor reality show

  • The Amazing Race (CBS)
  • RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)
  • Survivor (CBS)
  • Top Chef (Bravo)
  • The Voice (NBC)

Mejor talk show

  • The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)
  • Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)
  • Late Night With Seth Meyers (NBC)
  • The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)
  • The Problem With Jon Stewart (Apple TV+)

La ceremonia principal de los Premios Emmy 2023 se llevará a cabo el próximo lunes 18 de septiembre y tendrá lugar en el Microsoft Theatre de Los Ángeles (Estados Unidos). Este recinto albergará a las grandes estrellas de la televisión.

