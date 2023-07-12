Ellos son los nominados a los Emmy Awards 2023

La Academia de Artes y Ciencias de la Televisión dieron a conocer este miércoles a los nominados para la 75 edición de los Emmy Awards, los galardones más importante para la TV.
A través de una transmisión en vivo por Youtube, se revelaron las series y programas que compiten por los prestigiosos premios, los cuales debieron haberse emitido entre el 1 de junio de 2022 hasta el 31 de mayo de 2023.
Entre los series que destacan como las favoritas para este años están: “The Bear” y “Barry”, así como “Succession” y “Better Call Saul” (en sus últimas temporadas), así como “The White Lotus” y “The Last of Us”.
Ellos son los nominados a los premios:
Mejor serie dramática
- Andor (Disney+)
- Better Call Saul (AMC)
- The Crown (Netflix)
- House of the Dragon (HBO/Max)
- The Last of Us (HBO/Max)
- Succession (HBO/Max)
- The White Lotus (HBO/Max)
- Yellowjackets (Showtime)
Mejor actor de serie dramática
- Jeff Bridges (The Old Man)
- Brian Cox (Succession)
- Kieran Culkin (Succession)
- Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)
- Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us)
- Jeremy Strong (Succession)
Mejor actriz de serie dramática
- Sharon Horgan (Bad Sisters)
- Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets)
- Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)
- Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us)
- Keri Russell (The Diplomat)
- Sarah Snook (Succession)
Mejor actor secundario en serie dramática
- F. Murray Abraham (The White Lotus)
- Nicholas Braun (Succession)
- Michael Imperioli (The White Lotus)
- Theo James (The White Lotus)
- Matthew Macfayden (Succession)
- Alan Ruck (Succession)
- Will Sharpe (The White Lotus)
- Alexander Skarsgard (Succession)
Mejor actriz secundaria en serie dramática
- Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)
- Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown)
- Meghann Fahy (The White Lotus)
- Sabrina Impacciatore (The White Lotus)
- Aubrey Plaza (The White Lotus)
- Rhean Seehorn (Better Call Saul)
- J. Smith-Cameron (Succession)
- Simona Tabasco (The White Lotus)
Mejor serie de comedia
- Abbott Elementary (ABC)
- Barry (HBO/Max)
- The Bear (FX)
- Jury Duty (Freevee)
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)
- Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
- Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
- Wednesday (Netflix)
Mejor actor de comedia
- Bill Hader (Barry)
- Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)
- Jason Segel (Shrinking)
- Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)
- Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)
Mejor actriz de comedia
- Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)
- Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
- Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)
- Natasha Lyonne (Poker Face)
- Jenna Ortega (Wednesday)
Mejor serie limitada o de antología
- Beef (Netflix)
- Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix)
- Daisy Jones & the Six (Prime Video)
- Fleishman Is in Trouble (FX)
- Obi-Wan Kenobi (Disney+)
Mejor actor de serie limitada o película de televisión
- Taron Egerton (Black Bird)
- Kumail Nanjiani (Welcome to Chippendales)
- Evan Peters (Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)
- Daniel Radcliffe (Weird: The Al Yankovic Story)
- Michael Shannon (George & Tammy)
- Steven Yeun (Beef)
Mejor actriz de serie limitada o película de televisión
- Lizzy Caplan (Fleishman Is in Trouble)
- Jessica Chastain (George & Tammy)
- Dominique Fishback (Swarm)
- Kathryn Hahn (Tiny Beautiful Things)
- Riley Keough (Daisy Jones & the Six)
- Ali Wong (Beef)
Mejor reality show
- The Amazing Race (CBS)
- RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)
- Survivor (CBS)
- Top Chef (Bravo)
- The Voice (NBC)
Mejor talk show
- The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)
- Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)
- Late Night With Seth Meyers (NBC)
- The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)
- The Problem With Jon Stewart (Apple TV+)
La ceremonia principal de los Premios Emmy 2023 se llevará a cabo el próximo lunes 18 de septiembre y tendrá lugar en el Microsoft Theatre de Los Ángeles (Estados Unidos). Este recinto albergará a las grandes estrellas de la televisión.