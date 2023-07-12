Ellos son los nominados a los Emmy Awards 2023

La ceremonia se llevará a cabo el próximo lunes 18 de septiembre y tendrá lugar en el Microsoft Theatre de Los Ángeles.

La Academia de Artes y Ciencias de la Televisión dieron a conocer este miércoles a los nominados para la 75 edición de los Emmy Awards, los galardones más importante para la TV.

A través de una transmisión en vivo por Youtube, se revelaron las series y programas que compiten por los prestigiosos premios, los cuales debieron haberse emitido entre el 1 de junio de 2022 hasta el 31 de mayo de 2023.

Entre los series que destacan como las favoritas para este años están: “The Bear” y “Barry”, así como “Succession” y “Better Call Saul” (en sus últimas temporadas), así como “The White Lotus” y “The Last of Us”.

75th Emmy Nominations

Yvette Nicole Brown and Television Academy Chair Frank Scherma will announce the nominees for the 75th Emmy Awards on Wednesday, July 12! Tune in LIVE at 8:30 AM PT/11:30 AM ET here or on https://t.co/WpdTUXaUgK. https://t.co/K9FH3snuNV

— Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) July 12, 2023