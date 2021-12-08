La ceremonia de premiación está programada para el 9 de enero y tiene el objetivo de celebrar lo mejor de Hollywood visto este 2021. Conoce a los nominados:

La temporada de premios está comenzando con sus primeros pasos y por fin se revelan los nominados a los Critics Choice Awards, una gala de peso importante en la que deciden los miembros de la Broadcast Film Critics Association en Estados Unidos.

En la extensa lista encontramos a varios títulos y estrellas conocidas, mismos que también podrían destacar en las otras entregas a lo largo de la temporada.

La ceremonia de premiación está programada para el 9 de enero y tiene el objetivo de celebrar lo mejor de Hollywood visto este 2021.

A la lista añadimos varias de las películas más renombradas de la taquilla y otras que también lo han hecho muy bien en streaming.

Dune se encuentra a la cabeza de la lista con diez nominaciones, puesto que la cinta de Denis Villeneuve llegó a cartelera el pasado octubre para convertirse en una de las más comentadas.

Los nominados

Mejor Película

Being the Ricardos

Belfast

CODA

Dune

King Richard

Last Night In Soho

Licorice Pizza

Spencer

The Power of The Dog

Tick, Tick…Boom!

Mejor Dirección

Denis Villeneuve – Dune

Guillermo del Toro – Nightmare Alley

Jane Campion – The Power of The Dog

Kenneth Branagh – Belfast

Lin-Manuel Miranda – Tick, Tick…Boom!

Pablo Larraín – Spencer

Rebecca Hall – Passing

Reinaldo Marcus Green – King Richard

Siân Heder – CODA

Steven Spielberg – West Side Story

Mejor Actriz

Emilia Jones – CODA

Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Kristen Stewart – Spencer

Lady Gaga – House of Gucci

Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos

Mejor Actor

Andrew Garfield – Tick, Tick…Boom!

Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of The Dog

Nicolas Cage – Pig

Peter Dinklage – Cyrano

Will Smith – King Richard

Mejor Actriz Secundaria

Ariana DeBose – West Side Story

Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard

Caitriona Balfe – Belfast

Marlee Matlin – CODA

Ruth Negga – Passing

Mejor Actor Secundario

Ciarán Hinds – Belfast

Jamie Dornan – Belfast

Jason Isaacs – Mass

Robin de Jesús – Tick, Tick…Boom!

Troy Kotsur – CODA

Mejor Reparto

Belfast

CODA

Don’t Look Up

King Richard

The Harder They Fall

Mejor Interpretación Animada

Abbi Jacobson – The Mitchells vs. The Machines

Sylvester Stallone – The Suicide Squad

Stephanie Beatriz – Encanto

Jacob Tremblay – Luca

John Leguizamo – Encanto

Mejor Guion Original

Aaron Sorkin – Being the Ricardos

Edgar Wright and Krysty Wilson-Cairns – Last Night In Soho

Fran Kranz – Mass

Kenneth Branagh – Belfast

Zach Baylin – King Richard

Mejor Guion Adaptado

Jane Campion – The Power of The Dog

Maggie Gyllenhaal – The Lost Daughter

Rebecca Hall – Passing

Siân Heder – CODA

Steven Levenson – Tick, Tick…Boom!

Mejor Montaje

Andrew Weisblum and Myron I. Kerstein – Tick, Tick…Boom!

Joe Walker – Dune

Pamela Martin – King Richard

Paul Machliss – Last Night In Soho

Úna Ní Dhonghaíle – Belfast

Mejor Diseño de Producción

Adam Stockhausen – The French Dispatch

Guy Hendrix Dyas – Spencer

Marcus Rowland – Last Night In Soho

Patrice Vermette – Dune

Tamara Deverell – Nightmare Alley

Mejor Vestuario

Bob Morgan and Jacqueline West – Dune

Jacqueline Durran – Spencer

Janty Yates – House Of Gucci

Jenny Beavan – Cruella

Odile Dicks-Mireaux – Last Night In Soho

Mejor Maquillaje

Being The Ricardos

Cruella

Dune

House Of Gucci

The Eyes Of Tammy Faye

Mejor Música

Alexandre Desplat – The French Dispatch

Hans Zimmer – Dune

Jonny Greenwood – Spencer

Jonny Greenwood – The Power Of The Dog

Steven Price – Last Night In Soho

Mejor Canción

Be Alive sung by Beyonce from King Richard

No Time to Die sung by Billie Eilish from No Time To Die

Beyond the Shore sung by Emilia Jones from CODA

Down to Joy by Van Morrison from Belfast

Every Letter from Cyrano

Mejor Fotografía

Andrew Droz Palermo – The Green Knight

Ari Wegner – The Power Of The Dog

Claire Mathon – Spencer

Greig Fraser – Dune

Janusz Kamiński – West Side Story

Mejores Efectos Visuales

Dune

Eternals

Free Guy

Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings

The Suicide Squad

Mejor Película Independiente

CODA

Mass

Pig

Shiva Baby

Spencer

Mejor Documental

Flee

Summer of Soul

The Rescue

The Sparks Brothers

Val

Mejor Película de Habla no Inglesa

A Hero

Drive My Car

Flee

Titane

The Worst Person in the World

Mejor Película de Animación

Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs. The Machines

Raya and The Last Dragon

Mejor Película de Comedia o Musical

Cyrano

Free Guy

In The Heights

Tick, Tick…Boom!

West Side Story

Mejor Cortometraje

Blush

Far From The Tree

Nona

Robin Robin

Us Again

TELEVISIÓN

MEJOR SERIE DRAMA

Evil (Paramount+)

For All Mankind (Apple TV+)

The Good Fight (Paramount+)

Pose (FX)

Squid Game (Netflix)

Succession (HBO)

This Is Us (NBC)

Yellowjackets (Showtime)

MEJOR ACTOR EN DRAMA

Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us (NBC)

Mike Colter – Evil (Paramount+)

Brian Cox – Succession (HBO)

Lee Jung-jae – Squid Game (Netflix)

Billy Porter – Pose (FX)

Jeremy Strong – Succession (HBO)

MEJOR ACTRIZ EN DRAMA

Uzo Aduba – In Treatment (HBO)

Chiara Aurelia – Cruel Summer (Freeform)

Christine Baranski – The Good Fight (Paramount+)

Katja Herbers – Evil (Paramount+)

Melanie Lynskey – Yellowjackets (Showtime)

MJ Rodriguez – Pose (FX)

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN DRAMA

Nicholas Braun – Succession (HBO)

Billy Crudup – The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Kieran Culkin – Succession (HBO)

Justin Hartley – This Is Us (NBC)

Matthew Macfadyen – Succession (HBO)

Mandy Patinkin – The Good Fight (Paramount+)

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN DRAMA

Andrea Martin – Evil (Paramount+)

Audra McDonald – The Good Fight (Paramount+)

Christine Lahti – Evil (Paramount+)

J. Smith-Cameron – Succession (HBO)

Sarah Snook – Succession (HBO)

Susan Kelechi Watson – This Is Us (NBC)

Critics Choice Awards 2022 – Nominaciones en comedia critics choice awards 2022

MEJOR SERIE DE COMEDIA

The Great (Hulu)

Hacks (HBO Max)

Insecure (HBO)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

The Other Two (HBO Max)

Reservation Dogs (FX on Hulu)

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

MEJOR ACTOR EN COMEDIA

Iain Armitage – Young Sheldon (CBS)

Nicholas Hoult – The Great (Hulu)

Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Kayvan Novak – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

MEJOR ACTRIZ EN COMEDIA

Elle Fanning – The Great (Hulu)

Renée Elise Goldsberry – Girls5eva (Peacock)

Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Sandra Oh – The Chair (Netflix)

Issa Rae – Insecure (HBO)

Jean Smart – Hacks (HBO Max)

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN COMEDIA

Ncuti Gatwa – Sex Education (Netflix)

Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Harvey Guillén – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Brandon Scott Jones – Ghosts (CBS)

Ray Romano – Made for Love (HBO Max)

Bowen Yang – Saturday Night Live (NBC)

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN COMEDIA

Hannah Einbinder – Hacks (HBO Max)

Kristin Chenoweth – Schmigadoon! (Apple TV+)

Molly Shannon – The Other Two (HBO Max)

Cecily Strong – Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Josie Totah – Saved By the Bell (Peacock)

Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

critics choice awards 2022

MEJOR SERIE LIMITADA

Dopesick (Hulu)

Dr. Death (Peacock)

It’s a Sin (HBO Max)

Maid (Netflix)

Mare of Easttown (HBO)

Midnight Mass (Netflix) (VER REVIEW)

The Underground Railroad (Amazon Prime Video) (VER REVIEW)

WandaVision (Disney+)

MEJOR PELICULA PARA TV

Come From Away (Apple TV+)

List of a Lifetime (Lifetime)

The Map of Tiny Perfect Things (Amazon Prime Video)

Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia (Lifetime)

Oslo (HBO)

Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas (The Roku Channel)

MEJOR ACTOR EN SERIE LIMITADA O PELICULA PARA TV

Olly Alexander – It’s a Sin (HBO Max)

Paul Bettany – WandaVision (Disney+)

William Jackson Harper – Love Life (HBO Max)

Joshua Jackson – Dr. Death (Peacock)

Michael Keaton – Dopesick (Hulu)

Hamish Linklater – Midnight Mass (Netflix)

MEJOR ACTRIZ EN SERIE LIMITADA O PELICULA PARA TV

Danielle Brooks – Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia (Lifetime)

Cynthia Erivo – Genius: Aretha (National Geographic)

Thuso Mbedu – The Underground Railroad (Amazon Prime Video)

Elizabeth Olsen – WandaVision (Disney+)

Margaret Qualley – Maid (Netflix)

Kate Winslet – Mare of Easttown (HBO)

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN SERIE LIMITADA O PELICULA PARA TV

Murray Bartlett – The White Lotus (HBO)

Zach Gilford – Midnight Mass (Netflix)

William Jackson Harper – The Underground Railroad (Amazon Prime Video)

Evan Peters – Mare of Easttown (HBO)

Christian Slater – Dr. Death (Peacock)

Courtney B. Vance – Genius: Aretha (National Geographic)

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN SERIE LIMITADA O PELICULA PARA TV

Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus (HBO)

Kaitlyn Dever – Dopesick (Hulu)

Kathryn Hahn – WandaVision (Disney+)

Melissa McCarthy – Nine Perfect Strangers (Hulu)

Julianne Nicholson – Mare of Easttown (HBO)

Jean Smart – Mare of Easttown (HBO)

critics choice awards 2022

MEJOR SERIE EN LENGUA EXTRANJERA

Acapulco (Apple TV+)

Call My Agent! (Netflix)

Lupin (Netflix)

Money Heist (Netflix)

Narcos: Mexico (Netflix)

Squid Game (Netflix)

MEJOR SERIE ANIMADA

Big Mouth (Netflix)

Bluey (Disney+)

Bob’s Burgers (Fox)

The Great North (Fox)

Q-Force (Netflix)

What If…? (Disney+)

MEJOR TALKSHOW

The Amber Ruffin Show (Peacock)

Desus & Mero (Showtime)

The Kelly Clarkson Show (NBC)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)

Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen (Bravo)

MEJOR ESPECIAL DE COMEDIA

Bo Burnham: Inside (Netflix)

Good Timing with Jo Firestone (Peacock)

James Acaster: Cold Lasagne Hate Myself 1999 (Vimeo)

Joyelle Nicole Johnson: Love Joy (Peacock)

Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average American (Netflix)

Trixie Mattel: One Night Only (YouTube)

