La temporada de premios está comenzando con sus primeros pasos y por fin se revelan los nominados a los Critics Choice Awards, una gala de peso importante en la que deciden los miembros de la Broadcast Film Critics Association en Estados Unidos.
En la extensa lista encontramos a varios títulos y estrellas conocidas, mismos que también podrían destacar en las otras entregas a lo largo de la temporada.
La ceremonia de premiación está programada para el 9 de enero y tiene el objetivo de celebrar lo mejor de Hollywood visto este 2021.
A la lista añadimos varias de las películas más renombradas de la taquilla y otras que también lo han hecho muy bien en streaming.
Dune se encuentra a la cabeza de la lista con diez nominaciones, puesto que la cinta de Denis Villeneuve llegó a cartelera el pasado octubre para convertirse en una de las más comentadas.
Los nominados
Mejor Película
- Being the Ricardos
- Belfast
- CODA
- Dune
- King Richard
- Last Night In Soho
- Licorice Pizza
- Spencer
- The Power of The Dog
- Tick, Tick…Boom!
Mejor Dirección
- Denis Villeneuve – Dune
- Guillermo del Toro – Nightmare Alley
- Jane Campion – The Power of The Dog
- Kenneth Branagh – Belfast
- Lin-Manuel Miranda – Tick, Tick…Boom!
- Pablo Larraín – Spencer
- Rebecca Hall – Passing
- Reinaldo Marcus Green – King Richard
- Siân Heder – CODA
- Steven Spielberg – West Side Story
Mejor Actriz
- Emilia Jones – CODA
- Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye
- Kristen Stewart – Spencer
- Lady Gaga – House of Gucci
- Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos
Mejor Actor
- Andrew Garfield – Tick, Tick…Boom!
- Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of The Dog
- Nicolas Cage – Pig
- Peter Dinklage – Cyrano
- Will Smith – King Richard
Mejor Actriz Secundaria
- Ariana DeBose – West Side Story
- Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard
- Caitriona Balfe – Belfast
- Marlee Matlin – CODA
- Ruth Negga – Passing
Mejor Actor Secundario
- Ciarán Hinds – Belfast
- Jamie Dornan – Belfast
- Jason Isaacs – Mass
- Robin de Jesús – Tick, Tick…Boom!
- Troy Kotsur – CODA
Mejor Reparto
- Belfast
- CODA
- Don’t Look Up
- King Richard
- The Harder They Fall
Mejor Interpretación Animada
- Abbi Jacobson – The Mitchells vs. The Machines
- Sylvester Stallone – The Suicide Squad
- Stephanie Beatriz – Encanto
- Jacob Tremblay – Luca
- John Leguizamo – Encanto
Mejor Guion Original
- Aaron Sorkin – Being the Ricardos
- Edgar Wright and Krysty Wilson-Cairns – Last Night In Soho
- Fran Kranz – Mass
- Kenneth Branagh – Belfast
- Zach Baylin – King Richard
Mejor Guion Adaptado
- Jane Campion – The Power of The Dog
- Maggie Gyllenhaal – The Lost Daughter
- Rebecca Hall – Passing
- Siân Heder – CODA
- Steven Levenson – Tick, Tick…Boom!
Mejor Montaje
- Andrew Weisblum and Myron I. Kerstein – Tick, Tick…Boom!
- Joe Walker – Dune
- Pamela Martin – King Richard
- Paul Machliss – Last Night In Soho
- Úna Ní Dhonghaíle – Belfast
Mejor Diseño de Producción
- Adam Stockhausen – The French Dispatch
- Guy Hendrix Dyas – Spencer
- Marcus Rowland – Last Night In Soho
- Patrice Vermette – Dune
- Tamara Deverell – Nightmare Alley
Mejor Vestuario
- Bob Morgan and Jacqueline West – Dune
- Jacqueline Durran – Spencer
- Janty Yates – House Of Gucci
- Jenny Beavan – Cruella
- Odile Dicks-Mireaux – Last Night In Soho
Mejor Maquillaje
- Being The Ricardos
- Cruella
- Dune
- House Of Gucci
- The Eyes Of Tammy Faye
Mejor Música
- Alexandre Desplat – The French Dispatch
- Hans Zimmer – Dune
- Jonny Greenwood – Spencer
- Jonny Greenwood – The Power Of The Dog
- Steven Price – Last Night In Soho
Mejor Canción
- Be Alive sung by Beyonce from King Richard
- No Time to Die sung by Billie Eilish from No Time To Die
- Beyond the Shore sung by Emilia Jones from CODA
- Down to Joy by Van Morrison from Belfast
- Every Letter from Cyrano
Mejor Fotografía
- Andrew Droz Palermo – The Green Knight
- Ari Wegner – The Power Of The Dog
- Claire Mathon – Spencer
- Greig Fraser – Dune
- Janusz Kamiński – West Side Story
Mejores Efectos Visuales
- Dune
- Eternals
- Free Guy
- Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings
- The Suicide Squad
Mejor Película Independiente
- CODA
- Mass
- Pig
- Shiva Baby
- Spencer
Mejor Documental
- Flee
- Summer of Soul
- The Rescue
- The Sparks Brothers
- Val
Mejor Película de Habla no Inglesa
- A Hero
- Drive My Car
- Flee
- Titane
- The Worst Person in the World
Mejor Película de Animación
- Encanto
- Flee
- Luca
- The Mitchells vs. The Machines
- Raya and The Last Dragon
Mejor Película de Comedia o Musical
- Cyrano
- Free Guy
- In The Heights
- Tick, Tick…Boom!
- West Side Story
Mejor Cortometraje
- Blush
- Far From The Tree
- Nona
- Robin Robin
- Us Again
TELEVISIÓN
MEJOR SERIE DRAMA
Evil (Paramount+)
For All Mankind (Apple TV+)
The Good Fight (Paramount+)
Pose (FX)
Squid Game (Netflix)
Succession (HBO)
This Is Us (NBC)
Yellowjackets (Showtime)
MEJOR ACTOR EN DRAMA
Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us (NBC)
Mike Colter – Evil (Paramount+)
Brian Cox – Succession (HBO)
Lee Jung-jae – Squid Game (Netflix)
Billy Porter – Pose (FX)
Jeremy Strong – Succession (HBO)
MEJOR ACTRIZ EN DRAMA
Uzo Aduba – In Treatment (HBO)
Chiara Aurelia – Cruel Summer (Freeform)
Christine Baranski – The Good Fight (Paramount+)
Katja Herbers – Evil (Paramount+)
Melanie Lynskey – Yellowjackets (Showtime)
MJ Rodriguez – Pose (FX)
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN DRAMA
Nicholas Braun – Succession (HBO)
Billy Crudup – The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
Kieran Culkin – Succession (HBO)
Justin Hartley – This Is Us (NBC)
Matthew Macfadyen – Succession (HBO)
Mandy Patinkin – The Good Fight (Paramount+)
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN DRAMA
Andrea Martin – Evil (Paramount+)
Audra McDonald – The Good Fight (Paramount+)
Christine Lahti – Evil (Paramount+)
J. Smith-Cameron – Succession (HBO)
Sarah Snook – Succession (HBO)
Susan Kelechi Watson – This Is Us (NBC)
MEJOR SERIE DE COMEDIA
The Great (Hulu)
Hacks (HBO Max)
Insecure (HBO)
Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
The Other Two (HBO Max)
Reservation Dogs (FX on Hulu)
Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
MEJOR ACTOR EN COMEDIA
Iain Armitage – Young Sheldon (CBS)
Nicholas Hoult – The Great (Hulu)
Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
Kayvan Novak – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
MEJOR ACTRIZ EN COMEDIA
Elle Fanning – The Great (Hulu)
Renée Elise Goldsberry – Girls5eva (Peacock)
Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
Sandra Oh – The Chair (Netflix)
Issa Rae – Insecure (HBO)
Jean Smart – Hacks (HBO Max)
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN COMEDIA
Ncuti Gatwa – Sex Education (Netflix)
Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
Harvey Guillén – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
Brandon Scott Jones – Ghosts (CBS)
Ray Romano – Made for Love (HBO Max)
Bowen Yang – Saturday Night Live (NBC)
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN COMEDIA
Hannah Einbinder – Hacks (HBO Max)
Kristin Chenoweth – Schmigadoon! (Apple TV+)
Molly Shannon – The Other Two (HBO Max)
Cecily Strong – Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Josie Totah – Saved By the Bell (Peacock)
Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
MEJOR SERIE LIMITADA
Dopesick (Hulu)
Dr. Death (Peacock)
It’s a Sin (HBO Max)
Maid (Netflix)
Mare of Easttown (HBO)
Midnight Mass (Netflix) (VER REVIEW)
The Underground Railroad (Amazon Prime Video) (VER REVIEW)
WandaVision (Disney+)
MEJOR PELICULA PARA TV
Come From Away (Apple TV+)
List of a Lifetime (Lifetime)
The Map of Tiny Perfect Things (Amazon Prime Video)
Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia (Lifetime)
Oslo (HBO)
Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas (The Roku Channel)
MEJOR ACTOR EN SERIE LIMITADA O PELICULA PARA TV
Olly Alexander – It’s a Sin (HBO Max)
Paul Bettany – WandaVision (Disney+)
William Jackson Harper – Love Life (HBO Max)
Joshua Jackson – Dr. Death (Peacock)
Michael Keaton – Dopesick (Hulu)
Hamish Linklater – Midnight Mass (Netflix)
MEJOR ACTRIZ EN SERIE LIMITADA O PELICULA PARA TV
Danielle Brooks – Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia (Lifetime)
Cynthia Erivo – Genius: Aretha (National Geographic)
Thuso Mbedu – The Underground Railroad (Amazon Prime Video)
Elizabeth Olsen – WandaVision (Disney+)
Margaret Qualley – Maid (Netflix)
Kate Winslet – Mare of Easttown (HBO)
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN SERIE LIMITADA O PELICULA PARA TV
Murray Bartlett – The White Lotus (HBO)
Zach Gilford – Midnight Mass (Netflix)
William Jackson Harper – The Underground Railroad (Amazon Prime Video)
Evan Peters – Mare of Easttown (HBO)
Christian Slater – Dr. Death (Peacock)
Courtney B. Vance – Genius: Aretha (National Geographic)
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN SERIE LIMITADA O PELICULA PARA TV
Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus (HBO)
Kaitlyn Dever – Dopesick (Hulu)
Kathryn Hahn – WandaVision (Disney+)
Melissa McCarthy – Nine Perfect Strangers (Hulu)
Julianne Nicholson – Mare of Easttown (HBO)
Jean Smart – Mare of Easttown (HBO)
MEJOR SERIE EN LENGUA EXTRANJERA
Acapulco (Apple TV+)
Call My Agent! (Netflix)
Lupin (Netflix)
Money Heist (Netflix)
Narcos: Mexico (Netflix)
Squid Game (Netflix)
MEJOR SERIE ANIMADA
Big Mouth (Netflix)
Bluey (Disney+)
Bob’s Burgers (Fox)
The Great North (Fox)
Q-Force (Netflix)
What If…? (Disney+)
MEJOR TALKSHOW
The Amber Ruffin Show (Peacock)
Desus & Mero (Showtime)
The Kelly Clarkson Show (NBC)
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)
Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen (Bravo)
MEJOR ESPECIAL DE COMEDIA
Bo Burnham: Inside (Netflix)
Good Timing with Jo Firestone (Peacock)
James Acaster: Cold Lasagne Hate Myself 1999 (Vimeo)
Joyelle Nicole Johnson: Love Joy (Peacock)
Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average American (Netflix)
Trixie Mattel: One Night Only (YouTube)