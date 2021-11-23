El cantautor guatemalteco compite en la categoría “Mejor disco pop latino”, la ceremonia se celebrará el 31 de enero del próximo año en Los Ángeles .

Este martes la Academia de la Grabación de Estados Unidos anunció a sus nominados para los premios del próximo año, destacando a Ricardo Arjona entre su lista.

El cantautor guatemalteco está nominado en la categoría “Mejor disco de pop latino” con su álbum “Hecho a la antigua”. En donde compite con:

Vértigo, de Pablo Alborán

Mis amores, de Paula Arenas

Mis manos, de Camilo

Mendó, de Álex Cuba

Revelación, de Selena Gómez

En una ceremonia virtual transmitida desde el Museo del Grammy en el sitio web de la Academia de la Grabación y sus plataformas digitales fueron anunciados los nominados con la presencia de la cantante y compositora Tayla Parx, los integrantes de Måneskin; y vía virtual: HER, Finneas, BTS y Billie Eilish, entre otros.

Latinos

Álbum de música urbana

Afrodisíaco/ Rauw Alejandro

El Ultimo Tour del Mundo / Bad Bunny

José/J Balvin

KG0615/KAROL G

Sin Miedo (Del Amor y otros Demonios) 8/ Kali Uchis

Álbum de rock latino o alternativo

Deja / Bomba Estereo

Mira lo que me hiciste hacer (Deluxe Edition) /Diamante Eléctrico

Origen/Juanes

Clambre/Nathy Peluso

El Madrileño/ C. Tangana

Sonidos De Karmática Resonancia/ Zoé

Álbum regional mexicano y tejano

Antología de la Música Rancherra Vol. 2/Aída Cuevas

A mis 80/Vicente Fernández

Seis/ Mon Laferte

Un Canto por México Vol. 1/ Natalia Lafourcade

Ayayay (Sper Deluxe) Christian Nodal

Álbum Tropical

Salswing/Rubén Blades y Robert Delgado &Orquesta

En Cuarentena/ El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico

Sin Salsa no hay Paraíso/ Aymée Nuviola

Colega/ Gilberto Santa Rosa

Live I Perú/ Tony Succar

Álbum Latin Jazz

Mirror, Mirror/ Chick Corea y Chucho Valdes

The Sound Bronx History/ Carlos Henriquez

Virtual Birdland/ Arturo O’Farril & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra

Transparency/ Dafnis Prieto Sexteto

El Arte del Bolero/ Miguel Zenón & Luis Perdomo

TODOS LOS NOMINADOS

Grabación del Año

“I Still Have Faith in You” — ABBA

“Freedom” — Jon Batiste

“I Get a Kick Out of You” — Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

“Peaches” — Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon

“Right on Time” — Brandi Carlile

“Kiss Me More” — Doja Cat featuring SZA

“Happier Than Ever” — Billie Eilish

“Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” — Lil Nas X

“Driver’s License” — Olivia Rodrigo

“Leave the Door Open” — Silk Sonic

Álbum del Año

“We Are” — Jon Batiste

“Love for Sale” — Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

“Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)” — Justin Bieber

“Planet Her (Deluxe)” — Doja Cat

“Happier Than Ever” — Billie Eilish

“Back of My Mind” — H.E.R.

“Montero” — Lil Nas X

“Sour” — Olivia Rodrigo

“Evermore” — Taylor Swift

“Donda” — Kanye West

Canción del Año

“Bad Habits” — Fred Gibson, Johnny McDaid & Ed Sheeran, songwriters (Ed Sheeran)

“A Beautiful Noise” — Ruby Amanfu, Brandi Carlile, Brandy Clark, Alicia Keys, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna, Linda Perry & Hailey Whitters, songwriters (Alicia Keys & Brandi Carlile)

“Drivers License” — Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo)

“Fight for You” — Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)

“Happier Than Ever” — Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

“Kiss Me More” — Rogét Chahayed, Amala Zandile Dlamini, Lukasz Gottwald, Carter Lang, Gerard A. Powell II, Solána Rowe & David Sprecher, songwriters (Doja Cat Featuring SZA)

“Leave the Door Open” — Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II & Bruno Mars, songwriters (Silk Sonic)

“Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” — Denzel Baptiste, David Biral, Omer Fedi, Montero Hill & Roy Lenzo, songwriters (Lil Nas X)

“Peaches” — Louis Bell, Justin Bieber, Giveon Dezmann Evans, Bernard Harvey, Felisha “Fury” King, Matthew Sean Leon, Luis Manuel Martinez Jr., Aaron Simmonds, Ashton Simmonds, Andrew Wotman & Keavan Yazdani, songwriters (Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon)

“Right on Time” — Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)

Pop Solo Performance

“Anyone” — Justin Bieber

“Right on Time” — Brandi Carlile

“Happier Than Ever” — Billie Eilish

“Positions” — Ariana Grande

“Drivers License” — Olivia Rodrigo

Pop Duo/Group Performance

“I Get a Kick Out of You” — Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

“Lonely” — Justin Bieber & Benny Blanco

“Butter” — BTS

“Higher Power” — Coldplay

“Kiss Me More” — Doja Cat featuring Sza

Traditional Pop Vocal Album

“Love for Sale” — Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

“‘Til We Meet Again (Live)” — Norah Jones

“A Tori Kelly Christmas” — Tori Kelly

“Ledisi Sings Nina” — Ledisi

“That’s Life” — Willie Nelson

“A Holly Dolly Christmas” — Dolly Parton

Pop Solo Performance

“Anyone” — Justin Bieber

“Right On Time” — Brandi Carlile

“Happier Than Ever” — Billie Eilish

“Positions” — Ariana Grande

“Drivers License” — Olivia Rodrigo

Álbum pop Vocal

“Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)” — Justin Bieber

“Planet Her (Deluxe)” — Doja Cat

“Happier Than Ever” — Billie Eilish

“Positions” — Ariana Grande

“Sour” — Olivia Rodrigo

Dance/Electronic Recording

“Hero” — Afrojack & David Guetta

“Loom” — Ólafur Arnalds featuring Bonobo

“Before” — James Blake

“Heartbreak” — Bonobo & Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs

“You Can Do It” — Caribou

“Alive” — Rüfüs Du Sol

“The Business” — Tiësto

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

“Subconsciously” — Black Coffee

“Fallen Embers” — Illenium

“Music Is the Weapon (Reloaded)” — Major Lazer

“Shockwave” — Marshmello

“Free Love” — Sylvan Esso

“Judgement” — Ten City

Contemporary Instrumental Album

“Double Dealin’” — Randy Brecker & Eric Marienthal

“The Garden” — Rachel Eckroth

“Tree Falls” — Taylor Eigsti

“At Blue Note Tokyo” — Steve Gadd Band

“Deep: The Baritone Sessions, Vol. 2” — Mark Lettieri

Rock Performance

“Shot in the Dark” — AC/DC

“Know You Better (Live From Capitol Studio A)” — Black Pumas

“Nothing Compares 2 U” — Chris Cornell

“Ohms” — Deftones

“Making a Fire” — Foo Fighters

Metal Performance

“Genesis” — Deftones

“The Alien” — Dream Theater

“Amazonia” — Gojira

“Pushing the Tides” — Mastodon

“The Triumph of King Freak (A Crypt of Preservation and Superstition)” — Rob Zombie

Rock Álbum

“Power Up” — AC/DC

“Capitol Cuts – Live From Studio A” — Black Pumas

“No One Sings Like You Anymore Vol. 1” — Chris Cornell

“Medicine At Midnight” — Foo Fighters

“McCartney III” — Paul McCartney

Canción de Rock

“All My Favorite Songs” — Rivers Cuomo, Ashley Gorley, Ben Johnson & Ilsey Juber, songwriters (Weezer)

“The Bandit — Caleb Followill, Jared Followill, Matthew Followill & Nathan Followill, songwriters (Kings of Leon)

“Distance” — Wolfgang Van Halen, songwriter (Mammoth Wvh)

“Find My Way” — Paul McCartney, songwriter (Paul McCartney)

“Waiting on a War” — Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Rami Jaffee, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett & Pat Smear, songwriters (Foo Fighters)

Ál de Música Alternativa

“Shore” — Fleet Foxes

“If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power” — Halsey

“Jubilee” — Japanese Breakfast

“Collapsed in Sunbeams” — Arlo Parks

“Daddy’s Home” — St. Vincent

R&B Performance

“Lost You” — Snoh Aalegra

“Peaches” — Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon

“Damage” — H.E.R.

“Leave the Door Open” — Silk Sonic

“Pick Up Your Feelings” — Jazmine Sullivan

Traditional R&B Performance

“I Need You” — Jon Batiste

“Bring It on Home to Me” — Bj The Chicago Kid, Pj Morton & Kenyon Dixon featuring Charlie Bereal

“Born Again” — Leon Bridges featuring Robert Glasper

“Fight for You” — H.E.R.

“How Much Can a Heart Take” — Lucky Daye featuring Yebba

Progressive R&B Album

“New Light” — Eric Bellinger

“Something to Say” — Cory Henry

“Mood Valiant” — Hiatus Kaiyote

“Table for Two” — Lucky Daye

“Dinner Party: Dessert” — Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, 9th Wonder & Kamasi Washington

“Studying Abroad: Extended Stay” — Masego

Mejor compilación de banda sonora para medios visuales

Cruella

In The Heights

Dear Evan Hansen

One Night in Miami

Respect

Schmigadoon! Episode 1

The United States vs Billie Holliday

Canción R&B

“Damage” — Anthony Clemons Jr., Jeff Gitelman, H.E.R., Carl Mccormick & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)

“Good Days” — Jacob Collier, Carter Lang, Carlos Munoz, Solána Rowe & Christopher Ruelas, songwriters (SZA)

“Heartbreak Anniversary” — Giveon Evans, Maneesh, Sevn Thomas & Varren Wade, songwriters (Giveon)

“Leave the Door Open” — Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile Ii & Bruno Mars, songwriters (Silk Sonic)

“Pick Up Your Feelings” — Denisia “Blue June” Andrews, Audra Mae Butts, Kyle Coleman, Brittany

“Chi” — Coney, Michael Holmes & Jazmine Sullivan, songwriters (Jazmine Sullivan)

R&B Álbum

“Temporary Highs in the Violet Skies” — Snoh Aalegra

“We Are” — Jon Batiste

“Gold-Diggers Sound” — Leon Bridges

“Back of My Mind” — H.E.R.

“Heaux Tales” — Jazmine Sullivan

Rap Performance

“Family Ties” — Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar

“Up” — Cardi B

“My. Life” — J. Cole featuring 21 Savage & Morray

“Way 2 Sexy” — Drake featuring Future & Young Thug

“Thot S***” — Megan Thee Stallion

Melodic Rap Performance

“Pride. Is. The. Devil” — J. Cole featuring Lil Baby

“Need to Know” — Doja Cat

“Industry Baby” — Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow

“Wusyaname” — Tyler, The Creator featuring Youngboy Never Broke Again & Ty Dolla $ign

“Hurricane” — Kanye West featuring The Weeknd & Lil Baby

Rap Álbum

“The Off-Season” — J. Cole

“Certified Lover Boy” — Drake

“King’s Disease Ii” — Nas

“Call Me If You Get Lost” — Tyler, The Creator

“Donda” — Kanye West

Canción Rap

“Bath Salts” — Shawn Carter, Kasseem Dean, Michael Forno, Nasir Jones & Earl Simmons, songwriters (DMX featuring Jay-Z & Nas)

“Best Friend” — Amala Zandelie Dlamini, Lukasz Gottwald, Randall Avery Hammers, Diamonté Harper, Asia Smith, Theron Thomas & Rocco Valdes, songwriters (Saweetie featuring Doja Cat)

“Family Ties” — Roshwita Larisha Bacha, Hykeem Carter, Tobias Dekker, Colin Franken, Jasper Harris, Kendrick Lamar, Ronald Latour & Dominik Patrzek, songwriters (Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar)

“Jail” — Dwayne Abernathy, Jr., Shawn Carter, Raul Cubina, Michael Dean, Charles M. Njapa, Sean Solymar, Brian Hugh Warner, Kanye West & Mark Williams, songwriters (Kanye West featuring Jay-Z)

“My. Life” — Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph & Jermaine Cole, songwriters (J. Cole featuring 21 Savage & Morray)

Country Solo Performance

“Forever After All” — Luke Combs

“Remember Her Name” — Mickey Guyton

“All I Do Is Drive” — Jason Isbell

“Camera Roll” — Kacey Musgraves

“You Should Probably Leave” — Chris Stapleton

Country Duo/Group Performance

“If I Didn’t Love You” — Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood

“Younger Me” — Brothers Osborne

“Glad You Exist” — Dan + Shay

“Chasing After You” — Ryan Hurd & Maren Morris

“Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)” — Elle King & Miranda Lambert

Country Álbum

“Skeletons” — Brothers Osborne

“Remember Her Name” — Mickey Guyton

“The Marfa Tapes” — Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall & Jack Ingram

“The Ballad of Dood & Juanita” — Sturgill Simpson

“Starting Over” — Chris Stapleton

Country Canción

“Better Than We Found It” — Jessie Jo Dillon, Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins & Laura Veltz, songwriters (Maren Morris)

“Camera Roll” — Ian Fitchuk, Kacey Musgraves & Daniel Tashian, songwriters (Kacey Musgraves)

“Cold” — Dave Cobb, J.T. Cure, Derek Mixon & Chris Stapleton, songwriters (Chris Stapleton)

“Country Again” — Zach Crowell, Ashley Gorley & Thomas Rhett, songwriters (Thomas Rhett)

“Fancy Like” — Cameron Bartolini, Walker Hayes, Josh Jenkins & Shane Stevens, songwriters (Walker Hayes)

“Remember Her Name” — Mickey Guyton, Blake Hubbard, Jarrod Ingram & Parker Welling, songwriters (Mickey Guyton)

Mejor Nueva Era Álbum

“Brothers” — Will Ackerman, Jeff Oster & Tom Eaton

“Divine Tides” — Stewart Copeland & Ricky Kej

“Pangaea” — Wouter Kellerman & David Arkenstone

“Night + Day” — Opium Moon

“Pieces of Forever” — Laura Sullivan

Jazz solo improvisado

“Sackodougou” — Christian Scott Atunde Adjuah, Soloist. Track from: “The Hands of Time” (Weedie Braimah)

“Kick Those Feet” — Kenny Barron, Soloist. Track from: “Songs From My Father” (Gerry Gibbs Thrasher Dream Trios)

“Bigger Than Us” — Jon Batiste, Soloist. Track from: “Soul” (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) (Various Artists)

“Absence” — Terence Blanchard, Soloist. Track from: “Absence” (Terence Blanchard featuring the E Collective and the Turtle Island Quartet)

“Humpty Dumpty (Set 2)” — Chick Corea, Soloist. Track from: “Akoustic Band Live” (Chick Corea, John Patitucci & Dave Weckl)

Jazz Instrumental Álbum

“Jazz Selections: Music From and Inspired by Soul” — Jon Batiste

“Absence” — Terence Blanchard featuring the E Collective and the Turtle Island Quartet

“Skyline” — Ron Carter, Jack Dejohnette & Gonzalo Rubalcaba

“Akoustic Band Live” — Chick Corea, John Patitucci & Dave Weckl

“Side-Eye NYC (V1.IV)” — Pat Metheny

Large Jazz Ensemble Album

“Live at Birdland!” — The Count Basie Orchestra Directed by Scotty Barnhart

“Dear Love” — Jazzmeia Horn and Her Noble Force

“For Jimmy, Wes And Oliver Christian Mcbride Big Band” — “Swirling” — Sun Ra Arkestra

“Jackets Xl” — Yellowjackets + Wdr Big Band

Reggae Álbum

“Pamoja” — Etana

“Positive Vibration” — Gramps Morgan

“Live N Livin” — Sean Paul

“Royal” — Jesse Royal

“Beauty in the Silence” — Soja

“10” — Spice

Global Music Performance

“Mohabbat” — Arooj Aftab

“Do Yourself” — Angelique Kidjo & Burna Boy

“Pà Pá Pà” — Femi Kuti

“Blewu” — Yo Ma & Angelique Kidjo

“Essence” — Wizkid featuring Tems

Global Music Álbum

“Voice of Bunbon, Vol. 1” — Rocky Dawuni

“East West Players Presents: Daniel Ho & Friends Live in Concert” — Daniel Ho & Friends

“Mother Nature” — Angelique Kidjo

“Legacy +” — Femi Kuti and Made Kuti

“Made in Lagos: Deluxe Edition” — Wizkid

Álbum de Música para Niños

“Actívate” — 123 Andrés

“All One Tribe” — 1 Tribe Collective

“Black to the Future” — Pierce Freelon

“A Colorful World” — Falu

“Crayon Kids” — Lucky Diaz and the Family Jam Band

