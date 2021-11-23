Este martes la Academia de la Grabación de Estados Unidos anunció a sus nominados para los premios del próximo año, destacando a Ricardo Arjona entre su lista.
El cantautor guatemalteco está nominado en la categoría “Mejor disco de pop latino” con su álbum “Hecho a la antigua”. En donde compite con:
- Vértigo, de Pablo Alborán
- Mis amores, de Paula Arenas
- Mis manos, de Camilo
- Mendó, de Álex Cuba
- Revelación, de Selena Gómez
En una ceremonia virtual transmitida desde el Museo del Grammy en el sitio web de la Academia de la Grabación y sus plataformas digitales fueron anunciados los nominados con la presencia de la cantante y compositora Tayla Parx, los integrantes de Måneskin; y vía virtual: HER, Finneas, BTS y Billie Eilish, entre otros.
Latinos
- Álbum de música urbana
Afrodisíaco/ Rauw Alejandro
El Ultimo Tour del Mundo / Bad Bunny
José/J Balvin
KG0615/KAROL G
Sin Miedo (Del Amor y otros Demonios) 8/ Kali Uchis
- Álbum de rock latino o alternativo
Deja / Bomba Estereo
Mira lo que me hiciste hacer (Deluxe Edition) /Diamante Eléctrico
Origen/Juanes
Clambre/Nathy Peluso
El Madrileño/ C. Tangana
Sonidos De Karmática Resonancia/ Zoé
- Álbum regional mexicano y tejano
Antología de la Música Rancherra Vol. 2/Aída Cuevas
A mis 80/Vicente Fernández
Seis/ Mon Laferte
Un Canto por México Vol. 1/ Natalia Lafourcade
Ayayay (Sper Deluxe) Christian Nodal
- Álbum Tropical
Salswing/Rubén Blades y Robert Delgado &Orquesta
En Cuarentena/ El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico
Sin Salsa no hay Paraíso/ Aymée Nuviola
Colega/ Gilberto Santa Rosa
Live I Perú/ Tony Succar
- Álbum Latin Jazz
Mirror, Mirror/ Chick Corea y Chucho Valdes
The Sound Bronx History/ Carlos Henriquez
Virtual Birdland/ Arturo O’Farril & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra
Transparency/ Dafnis Prieto Sexteto
El Arte del Bolero/ Miguel Zenón & Luis Perdomo
TODOS LOS NOMINADOS
- Grabación del Año
“I Still Have Faith in You” — ABBA
“Freedom” — Jon Batiste
“I Get a Kick Out of You” — Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
“Peaches” — Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon
“Right on Time” — Brandi Carlile
“Kiss Me More” — Doja Cat featuring SZA
“Happier Than Ever” — Billie Eilish
“Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” — Lil Nas X
“Driver’s License” — Olivia Rodrigo
“Leave the Door Open” — Silk Sonic
- Álbum del Año
“We Are” — Jon Batiste
“Love for Sale” — Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
“Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)” — Justin Bieber
“Planet Her (Deluxe)” — Doja Cat
“Happier Than Ever” — Billie Eilish
“Back of My Mind” — H.E.R.
“Montero” — Lil Nas X
“Sour” — Olivia Rodrigo
“Evermore” — Taylor Swift
“Donda” — Kanye West
- Canción del Año
“Bad Habits” — Fred Gibson, Johnny McDaid & Ed Sheeran, songwriters (Ed Sheeran)
“A Beautiful Noise” — Ruby Amanfu, Brandi Carlile, Brandy Clark, Alicia Keys, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna, Linda Perry & Hailey Whitters, songwriters (Alicia Keys & Brandi Carlile)
“Drivers License” — Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo)
“Fight for You” — Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)
“Happier Than Ever” — Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)
“Kiss Me More” — Rogét Chahayed, Amala Zandile Dlamini, Lukasz Gottwald, Carter Lang, Gerard A. Powell II, Solána Rowe & David Sprecher, songwriters (Doja Cat Featuring SZA)
“Leave the Door Open” — Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II & Bruno Mars, songwriters (Silk Sonic)
“Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” — Denzel Baptiste, David Biral, Omer Fedi, Montero Hill & Roy Lenzo, songwriters (Lil Nas X)
“Peaches” — Louis Bell, Justin Bieber, Giveon Dezmann Evans, Bernard Harvey, Felisha “Fury” King, Matthew Sean Leon, Luis Manuel Martinez Jr., Aaron Simmonds, Ashton Simmonds, Andrew Wotman & Keavan Yazdani, songwriters (Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon)
“Right on Time” — Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)
- Pop Solo Performance
“Anyone” — Justin Bieber
“Right on Time” — Brandi Carlile
“Happier Than Ever” — Billie Eilish
“Positions” — Ariana Grande
“Drivers License” — Olivia Rodrigo
- Pop Duo/Group Performance
“I Get a Kick Out of You” — Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
“Lonely” — Justin Bieber & Benny Blanco
“Butter” — BTS
“Higher Power” — Coldplay
“Kiss Me More” — Doja Cat featuring Sza
- Traditional Pop Vocal Album
“Love for Sale” — Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
“‘Til We Meet Again (Live)” — Norah Jones
“A Tori Kelly Christmas” — Tori Kelly
“Ledisi Sings Nina” — Ledisi
“That’s Life” — Willie Nelson
“A Holly Dolly Christmas” — Dolly Parton
- Álbum pop Vocal
“Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)” — Justin Bieber
“Planet Her (Deluxe)” — Doja Cat
“Happier Than Ever” — Billie Eilish
“Positions” — Ariana Grande
“Sour” — Olivia Rodrigo
- Dance/Electronic Recording
“Hero” — Afrojack & David Guetta
“Loom” — Ólafur Arnalds featuring Bonobo
“Before” — James Blake
“Heartbreak” — Bonobo & Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs
“You Can Do It” — Caribou
“Alive” — Rüfüs Du Sol
“The Business” — Tiësto
- Best Dance/Electronic Music Album
“Subconsciously” — Black Coffee
“Fallen Embers” — Illenium
“Music Is the Weapon (Reloaded)” — Major Lazer
“Shockwave” — Marshmello
“Free Love” — Sylvan Esso
“Judgement” — Ten City
- Contemporary Instrumental Album
“Double Dealin’” — Randy Brecker & Eric Marienthal
“The Garden” — Rachel Eckroth
“Tree Falls” — Taylor Eigsti
“At Blue Note Tokyo” — Steve Gadd Band
“Deep: The Baritone Sessions, Vol. 2” — Mark Lettieri
- Rock Performance
“Shot in the Dark” — AC/DC
“Know You Better (Live From Capitol Studio A)” — Black Pumas
“Nothing Compares 2 U” — Chris Cornell
“Ohms” — Deftones
“Making a Fire” — Foo Fighters
- Metal Performance
“Genesis” — Deftones
“The Alien” — Dream Theater
“Amazonia” — Gojira
“Pushing the Tides” — Mastodon
“The Triumph of King Freak (A Crypt of Preservation and Superstition)” — Rob Zombie
- Rock Álbum
“Power Up” — AC/DC
“Capitol Cuts – Live From Studio A” — Black Pumas
“No One Sings Like You Anymore Vol. 1” — Chris Cornell
“Medicine At Midnight” — Foo Fighters
“McCartney III” — Paul McCartney
- Canción de Rock
“All My Favorite Songs” — Rivers Cuomo, Ashley Gorley, Ben Johnson & Ilsey Juber, songwriters (Weezer)
“The Bandit — Caleb Followill, Jared Followill, Matthew Followill & Nathan Followill, songwriters (Kings of Leon)
“Distance” — Wolfgang Van Halen, songwriter (Mammoth Wvh)
“Find My Way” — Paul McCartney, songwriter (Paul McCartney)
“Waiting on a War” — Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Rami Jaffee, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett & Pat Smear, songwriters (Foo Fighters)
- Ál de Música Alternativa
“Shore” — Fleet Foxes
“If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power” — Halsey
“Jubilee” — Japanese Breakfast
“Collapsed in Sunbeams” — Arlo Parks
“Daddy’s Home” — St. Vincent
- R&B Performance
“Lost You” — Snoh Aalegra
“Peaches” — Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon
“Damage” — H.E.R.
“Leave the Door Open” — Silk Sonic
“Pick Up Your Feelings” — Jazmine Sullivan
- Traditional R&B Performance
“I Need You” — Jon Batiste
“Bring It on Home to Me” — Bj The Chicago Kid, Pj Morton & Kenyon Dixon featuring Charlie Bereal
“Born Again” — Leon Bridges featuring Robert Glasper
“Fight for You” — H.E.R.
“How Much Can a Heart Take” — Lucky Daye featuring Yebba
Progressive R&B Album
“New Light” — Eric Bellinger
“Something to Say” — Cory Henry
“Mood Valiant” — Hiatus Kaiyote
“Table for Two” — Lucky Daye
“Dinner Party: Dessert” — Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, 9th Wonder & Kamasi Washington
“Studying Abroad: Extended Stay” — Masego
Mejor compilación de banda sonora para medios visuales
Cruella
In The Heights
Dear Evan Hansen
One Night in Miami
Respect
Schmigadoon! Episode 1
The United States vs Billie Holliday
Canción R&B
“Damage” — Anthony Clemons Jr., Jeff Gitelman, H.E.R., Carl Mccormick & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)
“Good Days” — Jacob Collier, Carter Lang, Carlos Munoz, Solána Rowe & Christopher Ruelas, songwriters (SZA)
“Heartbreak Anniversary” — Giveon Evans, Maneesh, Sevn Thomas & Varren Wade, songwriters (Giveon)
“Leave the Door Open” — Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile Ii & Bruno Mars, songwriters (Silk Sonic)
“Pick Up Your Feelings” — Denisia “Blue June” Andrews, Audra Mae Butts, Kyle Coleman, Brittany
“Chi” — Coney, Michael Holmes & Jazmine Sullivan, songwriters (Jazmine Sullivan)
R&B Álbum
“Temporary Highs in the Violet Skies” — Snoh Aalegra
“We Are” — Jon Batiste
“Gold-Diggers Sound” — Leon Bridges
“Back of My Mind” — H.E.R.
“Heaux Tales” — Jazmine Sullivan
Rap Performance
“Family Ties” — Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar
“Up” — Cardi B
“My. Life” — J. Cole featuring 21 Savage & Morray
“Way 2 Sexy” — Drake featuring Future & Young Thug
“Thot S***” — Megan Thee Stallion
Melodic Rap Performance
“Pride. Is. The. Devil” — J. Cole featuring Lil Baby
“Need to Know” — Doja Cat
“Industry Baby” — Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow
“Wusyaname” — Tyler, The Creator featuring Youngboy Never Broke Again & Ty Dolla $ign
“Hurricane” — Kanye West featuring The Weeknd & Lil Baby
Rap Álbum
“The Off-Season” — J. Cole
“Certified Lover Boy” — Drake
“King’s Disease Ii” — Nas
“Call Me If You Get Lost” — Tyler, The Creator
“Donda” — Kanye West
Canción Rap
“Bath Salts” — Shawn Carter, Kasseem Dean, Michael Forno, Nasir Jones & Earl Simmons, songwriters (DMX featuring Jay-Z & Nas)
“Best Friend” — Amala Zandelie Dlamini, Lukasz Gottwald, Randall Avery Hammers, Diamonté Harper, Asia Smith, Theron Thomas & Rocco Valdes, songwriters (Saweetie featuring Doja Cat)
“Family Ties” — Roshwita Larisha Bacha, Hykeem Carter, Tobias Dekker, Colin Franken, Jasper Harris, Kendrick Lamar, Ronald Latour & Dominik Patrzek, songwriters (Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar)
“Jail” — Dwayne Abernathy, Jr., Shawn Carter, Raul Cubina, Michael Dean, Charles M. Njapa, Sean Solymar, Brian Hugh Warner, Kanye West & Mark Williams, songwriters (Kanye West featuring Jay-Z)
“My. Life” — Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph & Jermaine Cole, songwriters (J. Cole featuring 21 Savage & Morray)
Country Solo Performance
“Forever After All” — Luke Combs
“Remember Her Name” — Mickey Guyton
“All I Do Is Drive” — Jason Isbell
“Camera Roll” — Kacey Musgraves
“You Should Probably Leave” — Chris Stapleton
Country Duo/Group Performance
“If I Didn’t Love You” — Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood
“Younger Me” — Brothers Osborne
“Glad You Exist” — Dan + Shay
“Chasing After You” — Ryan Hurd & Maren Morris
“Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)” — Elle King & Miranda Lambert
Country Álbum
“Skeletons” — Brothers Osborne
“Remember Her Name” — Mickey Guyton
“The Marfa Tapes” — Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall & Jack Ingram
“The Ballad of Dood & Juanita” — Sturgill Simpson
“Starting Over” — Chris Stapleton
Country Canción
“Better Than We Found It” — Jessie Jo Dillon, Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins & Laura Veltz, songwriters (Maren Morris)
“Camera Roll” — Ian Fitchuk, Kacey Musgraves & Daniel Tashian, songwriters (Kacey Musgraves)
“Cold” — Dave Cobb, J.T. Cure, Derek Mixon & Chris Stapleton, songwriters (Chris Stapleton)
“Country Again” — Zach Crowell, Ashley Gorley & Thomas Rhett, songwriters (Thomas Rhett)
“Fancy Like” — Cameron Bartolini, Walker Hayes, Josh Jenkins & Shane Stevens, songwriters (Walker Hayes)
“Remember Her Name” — Mickey Guyton, Blake Hubbard, Jarrod Ingram & Parker Welling, songwriters (Mickey Guyton)
Mejor Nueva Era Álbum
“Brothers” — Will Ackerman, Jeff Oster & Tom Eaton
“Divine Tides” — Stewart Copeland & Ricky Kej
“Pangaea” — Wouter Kellerman & David Arkenstone
“Night + Day” — Opium Moon
“Pieces of Forever” — Laura Sullivan
Jazz solo improvisado
“Sackodougou” — Christian Scott Atunde Adjuah, Soloist. Track from: “The Hands of Time” (Weedie Braimah)
“Kick Those Feet” — Kenny Barron, Soloist. Track from: “Songs From My Father” (Gerry Gibbs Thrasher Dream Trios)
“Bigger Than Us” — Jon Batiste, Soloist. Track from: “Soul” (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) (Various Artists)
“Absence” — Terence Blanchard, Soloist. Track from: “Absence” (Terence Blanchard featuring the E Collective and the Turtle Island Quartet)
“Humpty Dumpty (Set 2)” — Chick Corea, Soloist. Track from: “Akoustic Band Live” (Chick Corea, John Patitucci & Dave Weckl)
Jazz Instrumental Álbum
“Jazz Selections: Music From and Inspired by Soul” — Jon Batiste
“Absence” — Terence Blanchard featuring the E Collective and the Turtle Island Quartet
“Skyline” — Ron Carter, Jack Dejohnette & Gonzalo Rubalcaba
“Akoustic Band Live” — Chick Corea, John Patitucci & Dave Weckl
“Side-Eye NYC (V1.IV)” — Pat Metheny
Large Jazz Ensemble Album
“Live at Birdland!” — The Count Basie Orchestra Directed by Scotty Barnhart
“Dear Love” — Jazzmeia Horn and Her Noble Force
“For Jimmy, Wes And Oliver Christian Mcbride Big Band” — “Swirling” — Sun Ra Arkestra
“Jackets Xl” — Yellowjackets + Wdr Big Band
Reggae Álbum
“Pamoja” — Etana
“Positive Vibration” — Gramps Morgan
“Live N Livin” — Sean Paul
“Royal” — Jesse Royal
“Beauty in the Silence” — Soja
“10” — Spice
Global Music Performance
“Mohabbat” — Arooj Aftab
“Do Yourself” — Angelique Kidjo & Burna Boy
“Pà Pá Pà” — Femi Kuti
“Blewu” — Yo Ma & Angelique Kidjo
“Essence” — Wizkid featuring Tems
Global Music Álbum
“Voice of Bunbon, Vol. 1” — Rocky Dawuni
“East West Players Presents: Daniel Ho & Friends Live in Concert” — Daniel Ho & Friends
“Mother Nature” — Angelique Kidjo
“Legacy +” — Femi Kuti and Made Kuti
“Made in Lagos: Deluxe Edition” — Wizkid
Álbum de Música para Niños
“Actívate” — 123 Andrés
“All One Tribe” — 1 Tribe Collective
“Black to the Future” — Pierce Freelon
“A Colorful World” — Falu
“Crayon Kids” — Lucky Diaz and the Family Jam Band