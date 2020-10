Diego Luna: “Guatemala metió a un presidente a la cárcel y sentó a un genocida en el banquillo de los acusados”

View this post on Instagram

Dictator Efrain Rios Montt died this week at the age of 91. Ríos Montt was convicted of genocide and crimes against humanity, and sentenced to 80 years in prison. 10 days later the guilty verdict was "annulled" by the Constitutional Court of Guatemala, fully exposing the apparatus of impunity, but the trial remains an historic and unprecedented event, the first time in the world that a former head of state was prosecuted for genocide in a national court. It was the first time anywhere in the Americas that the genocide of indigenous peoples was put on trial. He died before the hundreds of thousands of victims could have real justice, before he had to face the consequences of his campaign of death and terror. In honour of the survivors I will post this week photos of the historic trial, were the Ixil people after 30 years fighting for justice, faced the dictator with dignity and courage. Thanks Trocaire for your work on access to justice and for send me to Guatemala to work in this incredible project. #riosmontt #‎sentenciaporgenocidio‬ #ixil #accesstojustice #guatemala #everydayguatemala #everydayeverywhere #genocide #indigenous #Ixil #myfeatureshoot #photojournalism #reportagespotlight #motherjones #motherjonesmagazine #trocaire