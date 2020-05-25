Brian May, legendario guitarrista de Queen, fue hospitalizado a causa de un ataque al corazón

View this post on Instagram

I’m so touched by every one of these visualisations – BE SURE TO KEEP SWIPING, dear folks ! Each one restores a piece of me tonight as I wrestle with the physical pain which has settled on me the last few days – so strong and so persistent that I hardly feel alive. I will take these lovely visions with me as I search for healing sleep tonight. THANK YOU !!! Thank you @sarah_rugg for the first one – beautifully subtly alive and almost breathing – and for collecting the others in this post. Thanks @sugarxsnow3 – exquisite ! I want it on my wall ! Thanks @nymph_in_yellow – thanks @elisa.kent_draws – thanks @remembered.my.art – thanks @chaoskirin – thanks @space.in.tea. – thanks @mc_artistyk All of these are so inspiring, offering me a mirror image for my soul which no ordinary looking-glass can supply. With much love and thanks – Bri