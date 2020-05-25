Brian May, legendario guitarrista de Queen, fue hospitalizado a causa de un ataque al corazón
El músico de 72 años de edad reveló que sufrió 40 minutos de dolor y opresión en el pecho.
El guitarrista de la legendaria banda Queen, Brian May afirmó que fue llevado al hospital a causa de un ataque al corazón. Por medio de un video en su cuenta de Instagram, el músico de 72 años de edad mencionó que además de lesionarse los glúteos en un accidente trabajando en su jardín también ha tenido problemas cardiacos.
"En medio de toda la saga de dolor de glúteo tuve un pequeño infarto", mencionó Brian May, quien a principios de mayo tuvo que se ingresado al hospital debido a las lesiones en sus glúteos.
Esto dijo en su cuenta de Instagram:
"Me las apañé para romper mis glúteos en pedazos. De repente me encontré en un hospital siendo escaneado para averiguar exactamente cuánto me dañé. Resulta que hice un trabajo completo", reveló el músico inglés.
No es coronavirus
Brian May destacó que su ingreso al hospital no está relacionado con la pandemia de coronavirus, pero enfatizó que no podrá caminar durante un tiempo o incluso "dormir sin mucha ayuda, porque el dolor es implacable". "Necesito silencio curador durante un tiempo. Volveré, pero necesito un descanso completo", indicó.
Asimismo May señaló que tras las lesiones le realizaron una resonancia magnética, la cual se comprobó que tuvo una rasgadura en su glúteo mayor y el nervio ciático comprimido.
I’m so touched by every one of these visualisations – BE SURE TO KEEP SWIPING, dear folks ! Each one restores a piece of me tonight as I wrestle with the physical pain which has settled on me the last few days – so strong and so persistent that I hardly feel alive. I will take these lovely visions with me as I search for healing sleep tonight. THANK YOU !!! Thank you @sarah_rugg for the first one – beautifully subtly alive and almost breathing – and for collecting the others in this post. Thanks @sugarxsnow3 – exquisite ! I want it on my wall ! Thanks @nymph_in_yellow – thanks @elisa.kent_draws – thanks @remembered.my.art – thanks @chaoskirin – thanks @space.in.tea. – thanks @mc_artistyk All of these are so inspiring, offering me a mirror image for my soul which no ordinary looking-glass can supply. With much love and thanks – Bri
El infarto
Después de su lesión, Brian May confesó que tuvo un pequeño ataque al corazón e indicó que tuvo que soportar 40 minutos de dolor y opresión en el pecho, pues tenía tres arterias bloqueadas, por lo que los médicos lo atendieron de emergencia.
"Tres arterias estaban congestionadas y en peligro de bloquear el suministro de sangre a mi corazón", comentó May, quien optó por colocar tres stents, que corresponden a tubos cortos de malla de alambre que ayudan a a mantener abierta la arteria,.
El músico mencionó que actualmente se encuentra estable en su casa. "Fue como si nada hubiera pasado, no podía sentir nada", reveló.
I’ve got some great help with pain management and rehabilitation. Today I can sit and potter slowly around holding on to things with almost no pain. It’s incredible what real pain does to you. I’ve always been a bit of a big shot about my tolerance to pain levels – like not getting Novocaine jabs at the dentist or whatever – But this nerve pain which came to inhabit my body about three weeks ago – no, it wasn’t a glute thing after all – has paralysed my brain. I felt it took over my personality. I woke up feeling that somehow the pain WAS me, and I was struggling to get back in my body. And I did give in and take the heavy duty painkillers, and in the end I was in a nightmare world. The only thing to do was kick it all and come out. But I could only do that because I got some great physio help and some osteopathy. I’ll tell you the whole story sometime, but for now … happy weekend – I hope everyone of you can find a spot to enjoy the life-giving sunshine. Bri
* Con información de Patricia Carranza Alva.