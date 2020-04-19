Meghan Markle reaparece al natural y con cero glamour haciendo labor social por el coronavirus
La exduquesa de Sussex fue vista en las calles repartiendo comida a los más necesitados.
Los días de ser parte de la realeza, terminaron para Meghan Markle, y, por lo que se ve, está más feliz que nunca.
Recientemente, se hizo virual un video en el que la exduquesa de Sussex reaparece al natural y cero glamour en compañía de su esposo.
@meghanmarkle_official — Meghan and Harry both took to the stage to honour injured veterans and servicemen and women who have achieved extraordinary milestones through sporting and adventure challenges. "It's the third year that I've had the incredible fortune of joining my husband here – as you all know, and can feel, it is just the most inspiring space," Meghan said. "I'll say when we were watching the videos all the way from Canada, we had the same moment as you, 'How are you going to choose?!' So, we did our best." The duchess then announced Lee Spencer as the winner of one of the awards. Spencer was nominated after completing a record-breaking solo-row of the Atlantic Ocean. Spencer served in the Royal Marines for 24 years but lost his right leg after being hit by flying debris whilst helping at the scene of an accident. His wife, Claire, accepted the award on his behalf.
Tal parece que la ropa de diseñadores prestigiados, joyas y tiaras quedaron atrás, y eso no le preocupa a Meghan.
En las imágenes, Markle se muestra muy feliz en las calles con el príncipe Harry. Ambos, haciendo labor social y con cero protocolos.
🙌🏼❤️ @meghanmarkle_official — Meghan and Harry were spotted on camera handing out meals to vulnerable people impacted by the pandemic. The footage, shared by TMZ on Thursday, showed the pair in baseball caps and face coverings being buzzed in at an apartment complex a day earlier. They then climb the stairs to make the delivery. The Sussexes, as reported earlier, have been volunteering for Project Angel Food, a charity that prepares and brings meals to people with AIDS and other illnesses. Executive Director Richard Ayoub told HuffPost that hundreds of recipients have been added since the outbreak began. “Our clients are sick, hungry and most of them are alone and they’re most vulnerable to contracting the coronavirus,” Ayoub said. “They’re the people who you want to stay at home.”
Un video que circula en redes sociales, se muestra cómo la exactriz de “Suits” sostiene una conversación con cinco mujeres. A dichas feminas, apoyó mientras era miembro activo de la realeza.
Meghan lució de lo más natural y sencilla. En el clip se le ve vistiendo una playera casual en color blanco. Además, lleva su cabello recogido en una coleta, y maquillaje súper natural.
Y es que, una de las asociaciones que apoyan, recién lanzaron una campaña para ofrecer alimento a los londinenses que lo necesitan durante la pandemia.
Gracias a la ayuda de Felix Project, se podrán servir de 250 a 300 comidas durante tres días a la semana.
Apenas ayer los veíamos a ella y al príncipe Harry vistiendo leggins y jeans y caminando sin seguridad privada en las calles.
Meghan Markle y su ayuda…
La pareja repartió comida a enfermos crónicos, para atravesar la pandemia del COVID-19, donde residen actualmente.
Revelan fotos nunca antes vistas del embarazo de Meghan Markle
La cuenta oficial de los duques de Sussex en Instagram compartió una serie de fotografías inéditas de Meghan Markle.
Sin duda alguna, ha sido un cambio abismal el que han tenido los exDuques de Sussex. Sin emabargo, todo pinta que llevarán una vida tranquilamente.
Será este lunes, cuando Meghan Markle ofrecerá su primera entrevista. Todo, tras su marcha de la familia real británica y en su nueva vida estadounidense. La actriz estará en el programa de la cadena ABC “Good Morning America”.