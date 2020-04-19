Meghan Markle reaparece al natural y con cero glamour haciendo labor social por el coronavirus

View this post on Instagram

@meghanmarkle_official — Meghan and Harry both took to the stage to honour injured veterans and servicemen and women who have achieved extraordinary milestones through sporting and adventure challenges. "It's the third year that I've had the incredible fortune of joining my husband here – as you all know, and can feel, it is just the most inspiring space," Meghan said. "I'll say when we were watching the videos all the way from Canada, we had the same moment as you, 'How are you going to choose?!' So, we did our best." The duchess then announced Lee Spencer as the winner of one of the awards. Spencer was nominated after completing a record-breaking solo-row of the Atlantic Ocean. Spencer served in the Royal Marines for 24 years but lost his right leg after being hit by flying debris whilst helping at the scene of an accident. His wife, Claire, accepted the award on his behalf.