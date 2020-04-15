VIDEO. DiCaprio y De Niro ofrecen "pequeño papel" en película a quienes donen por el Covid-19
"Si alguna vez te has preguntado cómo es trabajar con el gran Martin Scorsese, esta es tu oportunidad", dijo DiCaprio en un video en Instagram el miércoles.
Los actores Leonardo DiCaprio y Robert De Niro ofrecieron un pequeño papel en su próxima película como incentivo a fanáticos que donen en una recaudación de fondos para encarar la Covid-19.
Las estrellas protagonizarán "Killers of the Flower Moon", una de las películas más esperadas del año que viene, dirigida por Martin Scorsese y que cuenta una historia de la vida real sobre los asesinatos de indígenas en Oklahoma de los años 1920.
VIDEO
View this post on Instagram
We recently launched #AmericasFoodFund to help make sure every family in need gets access to food at this critical time. Our most vulnerable communities need our support now more than ever. That’s why we’re asking you to help us with the #AllinChallenge. If you’ve ever wondered what it’s like to be able to work with the great @martinscorsese_, Robert De Niro and myself, this is your chance. Robert and I are going to be starring in a new movie called Killers of the Flower Moon, directed by Martin Scorsese. We want to offer you a walk-on role, the opportunity to spend the day on the set with the three of us, and attend the premiere. To take part, please go to allinchallenge.com and donate whatever you can. 100% of your donation will go to @MealsonWheelsAmerica, @NoKidHungry and #AmericasFoodFund (@wckitchen & @feedingamerica) @officiallymcconaughey, @theellenshow and @iamjamiefoxx, will you go all in with us?
El ganador, seleccionado al azar, también almorzará con las estrellas y el director, y asistirá al estreno.
Grandes recaudaciones, grandes premios
La iniciativa forma parte del #AllInChallenge lanzado este martes, en el que estrellas del espectáculo o del deporte subastan o donan una "experiencia única para los fanáticos", y retan a otros a hacer lo mismo.
No obstante, los organizadores han recaudado hasta 4 millones de dólares -con el objetivo de llegar a 100– con premios como tener a Justin Bieber en casa para un concierto privado, ver un partido de baloncesto de los Lakers con Magic Johnson, o jugar al golf con Rob Lowe.
View this post on Instagram
What’s up everybody, I’ve accepted the #ALLINCHALLENGE. Go to allinchallenge.com/magic-johnson to participate in the auction to play a game of HORSE ahead of sitting courtside with me at a Lakers game. Let's come together & help feed the hungry during this difficult time. @isiahthomas @samuelljackson @jimmykimmel @anthonyanderson @iamsteveharveytv @cedtheentertainer @christucker @chrisrock @officialspikelee I challenge you to be ALL IN!!
Beneficencia
Todas las ganancias se destinarán a organizaciones benéficas que proporcionan ayuda alimentaria a los más necesitados durante el confinamiento por el coronavirus, incluyendo Meals on Wheels, No Kid Hungry y America's Food Fund, que lanzó este mes DiCaprio con Laurene Jobs, la viuda de Steve Jobs.
En su video DiCaprio desafió a Ellen DeGeneres, que ha ofrecido la oportunidad de convertir a un donante en coanfitrión de su programa, y a Matthew McConaughey, que ofrece una invitación a su palco privado para ver un partido de fútbol americano en Texas.
View this post on Instagram
If you watch @theellenshow you know that Ellen DeGeneres loves a challenge, and the #ALLInChallenge is no exception. On top of donating $1 million to the cause, Ellen is giving YOU a chance to be her co-host for a show! You and a lucky guest will get to put your comedic skills to the test as you spend the day at the Ellen DeGeneres Show studio. Entries start at $10! Click the link in our bio to see how you can go ALL IN with us in our pursuit of raising tens of millions of dollars to feed those in need!
La campaña es la más reciente de una serie de iniciativas de celebridades de alto perfil para ayudar durante la mortal pandemia del coronavirus, que van desde las donaciones multimillonarias de la cantante Rihanna hasta el nuevo fondo de ayuda de 1.000 millones de dólares del director ejecutivo de Twitter Jack Dorsey.
Algunos han elegido temas más cercanos a su corazón: el cocreador de "Seinfeld", Larry David, inició una campaña GoFundMe de 150.000 dólares para apoyar a los caddies de golf sin trabajo en su exclusivo Riviera Country Club de Los Ángeles.