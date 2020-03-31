Drake muestra por primera vez el rostro de su hijo y fans aseguran que no se parecen
El cantante sorprendió a sus seguidores al revelar imágenes del pequeño Adonis, el hijo que tuvo con un actriz porno, quien enamoró a todos con su belleza y su cabellera rubia llena de rizos.
Drake ha sido muy reservado con su vida personal, y nunca había mostrado el rostro de su hijo Adonis hasta ahora.
El lunes el cantante sorprendió a todos en redes al publicar varias imágenes en las que aparece al lado de su pequeño y la belleza de este ha enamorado a sus seguidoras.
Y es que tiene unos hermosos rizos rubios, un hermoso rostro con unos grandes y bellos ojos azules que provocó que muchas se derritieran de amor.
What is most important for you right now is to connect to your own inner light. This will create the biggest opening of all. Trust that you have all of the power within to make this happen, and in order to do that connect to the people and things that bring you a lot of joy. When the mind starts to move into overthinking or fear, shift your attention right away to something bright. It doesn’t matter what has happened in the past or what is happening around us now, you can always make the choice to break free of the wheel of suffering and panic and open up to your own light. We are powerful manifestors , so once you make the choice in the moment to shift your awareness to something good, it will show you in your reality. Be conscious, especially right now of fears coming in from others, and recognize that not everything should be held by you. Laughter is your best medicine, but tears can also be a powerful release. Let go of any judgment you may have around that. Remember that you are never alone, and if you need to be reminded of that ask for support and it will show up. Everything comes down to intention, and even though there are conflicting energies circling around us you must KNOW…It will rebuild. But in order for that to happen, you have to do exactly that. Trust. You have the biggest heart and that is your greatest gift. It’s impossible to always control your surroundings, but when you shift the focus to how you want to feel, everything will conspire to assist you. I love and miss my beautiful family and friends and I can’t wait for the joyful day when we are all able to reunite. Until then please keep your lights on. 🤍
El rapero incluso incluyó una fotografía junto a la madre de su hijo y los followers simplemente enloquecieron de emoción por tan épicas imágenes, algunos incluso señalaron que no se parecen en nada.
- "Qué belleza de nene, no se parecen mucho"
- "Tan bello, no parece hijo tuyo"
- "Wowww predominó la mamá aquí, por que nada que ver a ti"
La estrella compartió estas imágenes para enviar un poderoso mensaje en medio de la crisis que se vive por el Covid 19.
"Lo más importante para ti en este momento es conectarte a tu propia luz interior. Esto creará la mayor apertura de todas. Confía en que tienes todo el poder para hacer que esto suceda, y para hacerlo, conéctate con las personas y las cosas que te brindan mucha alegría.
Cuando la mente comience a pensar demasiado o teme, cambia tu atención de inmediato a algo brillante. No importa lo que haya sucedido en el pasado o lo que está sucediendo a nuestro alrededor ahora, siempre puedes elegir liberarte de la rueda del sufrimiento y el pánico y abrirte a tu propia luz", escribió Drake en la publicación.
Y confesó que extraña mucho a su familia. "Amo y extraño a mi hermosa familia y amigos y no puedo esperar el día alegre en que todos podamos reunirnos. Hasta entonces, mantén las luces encendidas".
Más detalles
Hace dos años llegó al mundo Adonis, fruto de una relación pasajera entre Drake y Sophie Brussauxy, una actriz de cine para adultos. El cantante mantuvo en secreto el nacimiento de su hijo hasta el 2018, cuando lanzó su álbum Scorpion.
Thank you to my AMAZING parents and friends for throwing me the best shower one can ever hope for! Words can't express the depth of my gratitude (for the shower but also your love and support) @aivilo86 @uptownights @valeg23 @lwenaferreira @nivesgadoni1 @davidgvdes + Instragramless beloved ones
El escándalo se desató cuando su rival, el también rapero Pusha T lanzó un tema en 2018 titulado “The Story of Adidon”. La melodía destapaba el secreto mejor guardado de Drake, su paternidad.
“Un bebé está involucrado, es más profundo que el rap. Hablamos de un personaje, déjame seguir con los hechos. Estás escondiendo a un niño, deja que ese chico regrese a casa. Maldito hijo de puta jugando a la patrulla fronteriza. Adonis es tu hijo y se merece algo más que un par de Adidas. Ama a ese bebé, respeta a esa chica. Olvídate de que es una estrella porno, deja que sea tu mundo”, es parte del mensaje de la reveladora canción.